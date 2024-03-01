OSCE supports open data policies in Ukraine through specialized training

Open government data boost good governance, digital innovation and economic development. To promote the use and benefits of open data, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) conducted two training courses for national and regional Ukrainian government officials. The training courses, titled “OSCE: The making and implementation of open data policy”, were organized with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and its Chief Digital Transformation Officers (CDTO) Campus, along with Texty.org.ua, an independent analytical media organization.

The two courses took place on 22 and 23 February and 29 February and 1 March. They brought together open data practitioners, speakers and guest lecturers from government, civil society and business representatives in Kyiv. Topics ranged from an introduction to national open data legislation to offering guidance on how to improve the quality of open data and ensure its effective usage by Ukrainian government bodies.

"We are building the most convenient digital state in the world,” said Valeriya Ionan, Deputy Minister for Eurointegration at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

“Ukraine was one of the first countries to introduce the position of chief digital transformation officer, which allowed us to effectively implement digital reforms at the national and regional levels. However, we need more digital-era leaders. That is why we have created the CDTO Campus to provide the state with qualified digitalization specialists, as well as to train and support officers already working on the ground. Together with the OSCE, we are launching the first training courses of the CDTO Campus on open data policy development and implementation. This is a powerful anti-corruption step in improving the efficiency of decision-making and making it transparent to the public,” she added.

The sessions delved into the technical aspects of working with open data and also showcased national and international best practices and cases. Digital transformation officers from both national and local governments shared their experience in publishing and using open data for effective decision-making.

“The Ministry of Digital Transformation has placed a renewed emphasis on enhancing and building capacities in the field of open data. However, we know that it is not enough to simply collect it – we must ensure that it is effectively utilized to have a meaningful impact. This partnership emphasizes our shared commitment to leveraging technology for better societies,” said Olena Dobrunik, Assistant Project Officer at the OCEEA.

She highlighted that a key component of this effort is to cultivate a deeper understanding among civil servants of the importance and the effective use of open data. “By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can improve the quality of publicly available information and enhance the effectiveness of government regulations and policies. This, in turn, allows decision makers to better respond to the needs of citizens and promote transparency and accountability.”

The OSCE’s focus on digitalization and open data underscores its commitment to fostering good governance and improving the business climate in the country, and highlights the immense opportunities that digital tools offer in enhancing transparency to prevent and combat corruption.