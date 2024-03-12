miniOrange Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) miniOrange Reviews - Top Industry Analyst

miniOrange's CIAM solution is helping US EdTech Giant & Middle-Eastern Healthcare Leader to manage millions of customer identities effectively.

Every digital interaction counts and influence the decision-making of customers. It is the goal of our CIAM solution to empower brands to design lasting digital experiences.” — Anirban Mukherji, CEO of miniOrange

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- miniOrange CIAM Drives Business Growth for US & Middle Eastern Enterprises

Identity Management Leader miniOrange is helping enterprises all over the world to secure customer identities and provide a seamless customer experience with their robust Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) platform. They have empowered top US & Middle Eastern organizations to drive business growth, protect privacy, and adhere to international regulations & compliance.

The main aim of the miniOrange CIAM solution is to help enterprises drive more business growth and conversion through effective functionalities like-

-Custom User Login/Sign-Up Form,

-Single Sign-On (SSO),

-Passwordless Authentication,

-Social Login, Progressive Profiling,

-Context-Driven User Insights, and many more.

Additionally, miniOrange provides APIs and provisioning integrations with multiple platforms like apps, databases, CRMs, etc. There are pre-built integrations available for more than 6000+ popular apps like BigCommerce, Shopify, Slack, Mailchimp, Webflow, Bubble, etc.

Each functionality and feature of the miniOrange CIAM solution plays a pivotal role in driving massive business growth for modern organizations:

1. Custom User Login/Sign-Up Form helps the organization brand the login page with the company logo and enables minimal fields during sign-up for a frictionless sign-up experience.

2. Single Sign-On (SSO) enables seamless customer login into multiple apps using just a single set of login credentials.

3. Passwordless Authentication provides other customer login methods than passwords for convenient access.

4. Social Login enables customers to use their existing social credentials (like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.) for login.

5. Progressive Profiling gradually collects user data considering the convenience of the customers. It asks for consent in each step to ensure customer privacy.

6. Context-driven User Insights empower the organization’s marketing efforts to drive more conversions and also to provide a personalized customer experience.

***US-based Edtech Giant Colibri Group Leveraged miniOrange CIAM to Manage 500K+ Customer Identities***

-Colibri Group, a leading EdTech platform in the US, was searching for a cost-effective & customized CIAM solution that could work with their in-house authentication system. They wanted to accommodate their growing user base of 500K+ users, and thus scalability was a major factor they were looking for.

-The main problem they faced was finding a solution that would work with their existing authentication setup, and that’s when they ended up taking a miniOrange CIAM Free Trial. The in-house engineering team of miniOrange performed the POC setup in their system where the CIAM solution was deployed without altering their existing systems and the solution integrated seamlessly with their in-house authentication mechanism.

-During the POC phase, they tested various features of the miniOrange CIAM platform, and the solution was easily scaled to accommodate their continuously expanding user base. They also found the solution to be cost-effective compared to other counterparts in the market, and this led to their decision to choose the miniOrange CIAM solution.

-Vijay Madava, the director of software architecture at Colibri Group, recently spoke on a miniOrange CIAM Podcast episode to discuss how a CIAM solution can drive massive business growth for modern enterprises. They shared their story and insights of their journey with miniOrange so far!

***miniOrange helped the Middle East’s Leading Healthcare Provider, Nahdi Medical Company, to Manage & Secure the Digital Identities of 5M+ patients***

-Nahdi Medical Company provides millions of patients in the Middle East with the best healthcare services, and they hold very critical patient information that needs to be safeguarded from hackers & threat actors. Managing the digital identities of millions of patients is a humongous task, and protecting their privacy & sensitive data is an even bigger challenge.

-They were looking for a 100% on-premise solution for their workforce and a secure cloud solution for their customers (patients). miniOrange helped them secure the identities of 5M+ users (their patients) with the CIAM solution hosted on AWS Cloud.

-Features like Single Sign-On (SSO) & Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) streamlined authentication & authorization, not only helped them upgrade their security posture but also comply with regulations like HIPAA. miniOrange also provided them with a 100% on-premise IAM solution to secure workforce identity as well.

What makes miniOrange CIAM Solution Different?

- The miniOrange CIAM solution supports all protocols and integrates with any app of your choice!

- Flexible deployment options include Cloud, On-Premise & Hybrid.

- Get top-notch support from the dedicated 24x7 support team of miniOrange.

- The CIAM solutions can work for Marketplaces, Startups, Enterprises, and Diverse Industries.

- miniOrange delivers customized solutions for your in-house apps built in React, Node.js, etc.

- Get plugins and integrations for 6000+ apps like BigCommerce, Shopify, Wix, Webflow, Slack, etc.

About miniOrange

miniOrange Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) & Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform is a versatile solution for managing employee & customer identities and sculpting fruitful user experiences over your digital resources or assets. miniOrange is proudly serving 17,000+ satisfied customers worldwide and has also partnered with 200+ global entities & vendors from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, UK, India, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil & many more.

They are delivering diverse solutions around SSO/MFA on various popular marketplaces like WordPress, BigCommerce, Shopify, Atlassian, Drupal, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Zoom, & many more. By offering a library of 6000+ app integrations including web, mobile, legacy & other popular apps, miniOrange is helping organizations optimize their resources & costs to drive business growth.

miniOrange products are one of the highest-rated Identity Management solutions on Gartner Peer Insights and have been ranked #1 on G2 for Best Estimated ROI, Best Support & High Performer multiple years in a row. miniOrange’s presence on Gartner Digital Markets extends from Capterra to Software Advice and GetApp with great reviews all over.

For more information, please visit miniorange.com

miniOrange Support Team:

idpsupport@xecurify.com

+1 978 658 9387 (US) | +91 97178 45846 (India)

Visit us on our Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/miniorange/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxQuL2JNo8HA4baZSIjcgRg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miniorangeinc/

What is Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM)? Why CIAM is Important?