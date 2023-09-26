miniOrange is Awarded the Summer 2023 Best Support Badge by G2 in Identity & Access Management Space

All 2023 G2 Badges earned by miniOrange Customer Review of miniOrange on G2 Platform

Popular tech review platform, G2, has awarded miniOrange IAM with 5 badges in 2023 for their exceptional cyber security services and excellent customer support.

Just believe in giving your best to serve customers without any expectation. Positive reviews are just the byproduct of a service provided with the best intention” — Anirban Mukherji, CEO of miniOrange

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- miniOrange, a leader in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) domain, has recently been awarded by G2 with the Summer 2023 Best Support, High Performer, and Users Most Likely to Recommend Badges for providing top-notch Identity and Access Management solutions to their clients.

The entire team continuously strives to deliver exceptional services and products that meet and exceed industry standards.

The miniOrange Identity and Access Management platform offers Workforce and Customer Identity solutions to diverse industries from IT to eCommerce to manufacturing and many more.

With miniOrange, you can configure Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), set up custom rules or policies, and customize the login page for any cloud, on-premise, or in-house apps.

You can find miniOrange's presence on popular marketplaces like WordPress, Atlassian, Drupal, Shopify, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Zoom, BigCommerce & many more.

The ability to cater to diverse use cases is what customers appreciate about miniOrange, as they can get customized solutions to their most complex problems for which solutions are not readily available in the market.

**What Customers Say About miniOrange?**

About miniOrange SSO→

1. “We are using miniOrange solution for Single Sign-On (SSO) into Salesforce, Moodle and WordPress. Good product and Great Services.”

2. “MiniOrange was superb in implementing both standard and custom SSO solutions for our partner interactions. The MiniOrange team worked rapidly and efficiently during all phases of the project.”

About miniOrange MFA→

1. “We have been using miniOrange Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) solution for the last 3 years, it's an excellent service.”

2. “I use miniOrange for MFA into an AWS VPN Client Endpoint, and it's been a great experience. We've had this for a year with no issues, and I plan on being a customer for a long time in the future.”

About miniOrange Plugins & Support→

1. “Can’t say enough about the support level. Well above and beyond what you usually expect/get from plugin vendors. The plugin does exactly what we need it to, and is solid, right up to the latest stable release of WordPress. We’re doing a custom OAuth integration (not Google, EVE, etc.), and the plugin works flawlessly, saving us the effort of writing an OAuth login integration with WordPress. Big thanks to miniOrange.”

2. “The support and ease of configuration. I like that it was easy enough to setup and get going. The instructions were good. The dev support was good.”

**miniOrange earns 5 Badges from G2 in 2023!!**

The recognition from G2 as a Summer 2023 High Performer in the Cyber Security Space is a significant achievement for miniOrange.

G2 badges are awarded to miniOrange based on the numerous positive customer reviews, praising the overall customer support of the miniOrange team throughout the customer journey.

“This is the reason why customers want to associate with miniOrange products and services for the long term.”

**All 2023 G2 Badges earned by miniOrange**

→ Summer 2023 - High Performer

→ Summer 2023 - Best Support

→ Summer 2023 - Users Most Likely to Recommend

→ Spring 2023 - Best Est. ROI

→ Winter 2023 - Best Est. ROI

**miniOrange Upon Earning G2 Badges**

→Mrs. Swati Gupta, Engineering Manager at miniOrange, said, “We will continue to work hard to maintain our position as a High Performer in the IAM Space and strive to exceed our customers' expectations. Furthermore, we are thankful to our team and customers for their support and making this achievement possible.”

→“We are continuously working on new innovations in Identity Management. Our team is consistently improving existing IAM tools to provide better cloud identity solutions to SaaS companies. IAM security is the need of the hour, and our team is passionately working to provide robust security solutions like IAM, PAM, CIAM, and many more to our clients.” said Mr. Pratish Ray, Principal Engineer at miniOrange

