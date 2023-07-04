miniOrange MFA helps US & UK-Based IT Companies with Cyber Insurance MFA Requirements

miniOrange VPN MFA miniOrange Windows MFA

It is better to prevent cyber threats with advanced security measures like MFA than trying to damage control after a data breach.” — Anirban Mukherji, CEO of miniOrange

Most modern companies are opting for MFA in cyber security in accordance with Cyber Insurance MFA & to improve their organization’s security posture. According to an analysis of attacker tactics by Microsoft, “Using a second factor can block 99.9% of all attacks.” Hence, the reason why popular insurance providers mandate MFA in their compliance. Read further to know how miniOrange MFA/2FA solution helped a US-based enterprise in the IT sector and a UK-based Manufacturing company to successfully fulfill their Cyber Insurance MFA requirements.

How miniOrange’s VPN MFA Solution Helped US-Based IT Company Implement MFA in Cyber Security Measures to fulfill Cyber Insurance Compliance?

--With over 1000 users in a remote setting, a US-based IT company faced the challenge of finding a solution that could provide MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) specifically for 60 accounts with privileged access, in order to qualify for cyber insurance while still aligning with their budget. Most solutions in the market would provide MFA for all users, not just for selected users with privileged access. Hence, their quest for the ideal solution led them to discover the miniOrange VPN MFA solution.

--miniOrange offered a unique solution that not only seamlessly integrated with CISCO Meraki VPN but also works well with other popular VPNs like SonicWall, Fortinet, MikroTik, etc. Most importantly, miniOrange provided VPN MFA specifically for the 60 remote users with privileged access, offering a cost-effective solution that aligned perfectly with the organization's budget.

--The company was very pleased to know that they could easily test how the miniOrange solution worked for their organization to comply with cyber insurance regulations with a 1-month free full feature trial/POC. During the POC, miniOrange helped them with the end-to-end deployment of the solution by setting up Radius Client & Server configuration in VPN, auto-onboarding & sync users from their existing database into miniOrange & providing MFA enrollments with 15+ methods such as OTP over the phone, Push Notification, etc.

--The POC was successful, and the company qualified for its preferred cyber security policy. Hence, they invested in the miniOrange VPN MFA solution to improve the overall security posture while optimizing their security costs as well. Further, they also invested in miniOrange’s Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution to mitigate risks associated with privileged user accounts.



miniOrange’s Windows MFA Solution Aided UK-Based Manufacturing Enterprise With Cyber Insurance MFA Requirements:

--A UK-based manufacturing company adopted a hybrid work model, with employees splitting their time between the office and remote work. To qualify for a cyber insurance policy, they needed to implement Multi-Factor Authentication or MFA in Cyber Security measures exclusively for remote access while maintaining productivity in the office. Other standard MFA solutions in the market posed difficulty for the enterprise as they required MFA challenges even when employees were accessing systems from the office.

--For such special use cases, miniOrange has tailored solutions. The enterprise opted for the miniOrange because the solution enabled them to implement Windows MFA only during remote access. This allowed them to significantly maintain workforce productivity in the office. During the POC phase, miniOrange deployed the Windows MFA module on a selected computer & synchronized all Active Directory users with miniOrange for seamless integration.

--miniOrange team completed the 2FA setup on Windows logon & RDP sessions. Subsequently, the Windows MFA module was deployed to the rest of the computer systems using group policy, and all the users were automatically on-boarded for 2FA on their first login. This meant that users could access office computers using their Active Directory credentials without facing 2FA challenges, except during remote access. The enterprise was highly satisfied with the extraordinary support from the miniOrange team during POC and was happy to invest in the solution with a long-term subscription plan.

--They also saved costs with lower insurance premiums because their security standpoint was further enhanced, as insurance companies reward organizations with lower premiums when they have robust security systems in place. It's worth noting that miniOrange also provides MFA solutions for various other operating systems apart from Windows, including Linux and macOS.

Benefits of miniOrange MFA Solution:

1. miniOrange is the sole vendor providing 15+ 2FA methods including OTP over SMS/Phone, popular authenticators like Google and Microsoft, hardware tokens, and more, in their MFA product.

2. The Adaptive MFA feature of miniOrange MFA enables admins to set restrictions based on factors like IP, Device, Time & Location.

3. Comply with Cyber Insurance regulations to easily avail more coverage with lesser premiums.

4. Get a 1-month full feature trial/POC and receive excellent support from trained engineers.

5. miniOrange provides the most competitive pricing in the IAM/CIAM market. The pricing options are flexible with the pay-per-user model.

6. miniOrange boasts a dedicated 24x7 support team, providing top-notch support among all identity solutions in the market.



About miniOrange

miniOrange is a world-class cybersecurity organization that has been delivering innovative products in the cybersecurity space for over a decade. With 200+ global partners worldwide including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, UK, India, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil & many more, and having 17000+ satisfied customers worldwide, miniOrange offers cutting-edge solutions for securing your workforce, customers, and partners.

miniOrange specializes in providing Identity and Access Management (IAM), and various security solutions around SSO/MFA on various popular marketplaces like WordPress, Atlassian, Drupal, Shopify, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Zoom, BigCommerce & many more. Other solutions include Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), etc.

miniOrange products are one of the highest-rated Identity & Access Management software on Gartner Peer Insights and have been ranked #1 on G2 for Best Estimated ROI, Best Support & High Performer multiple years in a row. miniOrange’s presence on Gartner Digital Markets extends from Capterra to Software Advice and GetApp with great reviews all over.

For more information, please visit miniorange.com

