Solifi announces the launch of 2024 Global Leasing Report

The 2024 Solifi Global Leasing Report is produced in conjunction with the World Leasing Yearbook, and details insights about the world’s top 50 leasing markets

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the release of the 2024 Global Leasing Report. This coveted digital publication details the trends, economic projections and insights into the top 50 leasing markets worldwide. This is the 18th edition that Solifi has partnered with the World Leasing Yearbook to distribute the report, which is available for download free of charge.

The Global Leasing Report highlights that global growth is forecast to decrease to 2.9% in 2024, which is below the historical average of 3.8%. However, the report still predicts that, despite the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, the economy is gradually recovering, and that the outlook for the global leasing industry is generally optimistic.

“The Global Leasing Report has been an indispensable guide within the industry for decades, and we are proud to be working with the World Leasing Yearbook once again to produce it,” says David Hamilton, CEO at Solifi. “With a more accurate picture of how the pandemic has impacted the economy, it is reassuring to see that the industry is expecting continued growth despite significant challenges. The research produced in the report provides leasing organisations the insights needed to guide business strategy to drive growth.”

About the Global Leasing Report

The Solifi Global Leasing Report – part of the World Leasing Yearbook – features data on international leasing volume and growth by region, market penetration, GDP penetration ratios, and market shares, as well as a unique ranking of the top 50 leasing markets by size.

About the World Leasing Yearbook

This report is an extract from the 316-page World Leasing Yearbook. To obtain the full report, you can purchase the World Leasing Yearbook 2024 in digital or hardback formats at www.world-leasing-yearbook.com.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help protect and scale secured finance businesses. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.