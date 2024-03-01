Submit Release
Presiding Bishop to receive a pacemaker

As part of his ongoing treatment for atrial fibrillation, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been advised by his medical team that he should receive a pacemaker. The procedure, scheduled for March 1, requires him to be hospitalized for one night. More information on this health history is available here.  

Bishop Curry will continue tending to light-duty work tasks until released to travel and increase his duties. Updates will be provided as necessary.  

Your continued prayers for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team are greatly appreciated.  

