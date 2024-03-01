Chicago to shutter youth camp for one year

February 20, 2024

Dear Camp Chicago families and friends:

I am writing today to share some Camp Chicago news with you. After prayerful discernment and discussion with camp staff, diocesan leaders and partners, we have decided that Camp Chicago will take a hiatus in 2024 so that we can have the time and space to create a stronger, more vibrant camp experience for 2025.

Although we will not offer Camp Chicago in 2024, we are grateful to our colleagues at Episcowisco Camp, a cooperative ministry of the dioceses in Wisconsin, and Waycross Camp in the Diocese of Indianapolis for offering to host campers from the Diocese of Chicago for this summer. In addition, for families interested in a day camp offering in Chicago, St. James Cathedral welcomes campers to participate in Summer in the City.

If you would like to explore sending your children to Episcowisco, Waycross Camp, or Summer in the City, please know that our camp scholarship funds will be available to you. To apply for a scholarship to one of these nearby Episcopal camps, please email me to begin the application process. And if you would like to contribute to our campership fund that will help young people from our diocese attend a neighboring diocesan camp this summer, you can contribute online.

We believe in the power of camp ministry to transform your children’s lives and faith journeys, and yet we know that Camp Chicago must change so it can be a sustainable part of our diocese for many years to come. Over the next year, we will undertake a thorough review of our diocese’s entire ministry to children, youth and families, including Camp Chicago, so that starting next year, we can provide stronger programs and more relevant resources to families and congregations. To do so, we will ask for your input at one of several listening sessions we will hold later this year. Look for more information coming via email this spring.

I know that your family, like mine, may feel sad that we will miss being together at Camp Chicago this summer. Even as we experience this disappointment, I am looking forward to camp returning better and brighter than ever in 2025. In the meantime, if you would like to talk about any aspect of this decision or the ministry review that will soon be underway, I hope that you will email me or call me at 312-751-4210.

Thank you for your love for Camp Chicago. I look forward to talking with you soon.

Faithfully,

The Rev. J. Sierra Reyes, Canon for Ministry