2 BR Townhome in Henrico County's Windsor Park Development Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a move-in ready 2 BR/1 Full & 2 half bath townhome in Henrico County near Short Pump on Wed., March 6”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a move-in ready 2 BR/1 Full & 2 half bath townhome in the Windsor Park Development of Henrico County only minutes from Short Pump and downtown Richmond, VA, on Wednesday, March 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The seller desires to relocate in order to be closer to family, and has entrusted us to market and sell this well located property via online only bidding,” said Nicholls. “This is an amazing opportunity to purchase a primary residence or investment property with an incredible location!!”
“Conveniently located, the property is only 2 miles from Patterson Ave. (Rt. 6), 3.5 miles from West Broad St., 4 miles from Rt. 288, 5 miles from Short Pump, 5.5 miles from I-64 & I-295, 6 miles from Innsbrook, 7 miles from Henrico Doctors Hospital and 15 miles from downtown Richmond & VCU,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Wednesday, March 6 at 2:00PM Eastern
Property Address -- 2198 Kingsbrook Dr., Henrico, VA 23238
Move-in ready & well maintained 2 BR/1 full & 2 half BA townhome in the Windsor Park area of Henrico County...only minutes from all major thoroughfares, Short Pump and downtown Richmond. & VCU!!
• This townhome measures 1,360 +/- finished sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); pantry; living room; laundry/utility room (washer/dryer convey); attic w/pull down stairs
• Rear deck (approx. 12'x20'); 2 designated parking spaces; back yard privacy fence
• Heating: forced air gas furnace & gas fireplace; Cooling: Central AC
• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
• Home Owners Association fees include: parking lot snow removal, exterior maintenance, exterior painting, roof replacement, grass cutting, trash removal!!
For more highlights and details, visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
