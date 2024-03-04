JETRO's MADE IN JAPAN GAMES MARKET

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JETRO launches a Japan feature page “MADE IN JAPAN GAMES MARKET” on Steam to support Japanese game companies.

- Bringing Japanese games to the World –

TOKYO- JETRO is launching a feature page on Steam for highlighting games from Japan, the holy land of games, where many legendary games have been created. Japan has produced numerous game masterpieces, but there are still many more interesting games yet to be discovered. In particular, the development of indie games has been remarkable in recent years. JETRO has recently launched a special page on Steam featuring about 100 titles from 43 companies to bring new, unique Japanese games to users and game fans around the world. They hope Players can discover their new favorites and enjoy Japanese games.

Outline of the project

JETRO’s feature page project on Steam

Project period：From Mar 4, 2024

Sale period：From Mar 18 to Mar 25 2024

Participating companies：43 companies

Participating titles：About 100 titles

Projects’ page on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/JETRO_GDC2024

The page has been available on the digital gaming platform “Steam” since March 1. The page features games from Japanese companies, and game fans will be able to directly purchase Japanese games from the sale page. The page features games from a variety of genres, including indie games, action, RPGs, adventures, puzzles, and more, so players can find their favorite games. A simultaneous sale will also be held on the sale page from March 18, 2024, at 10:00 PST to March 25, 2024, at 10:00 PST.

Related Projects

Game Developers Conference 2024

JETRO will be exhibiting at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, USA (March 18-22, 2024) to promote Japanese games. Not only will we promote the Steam feature page to game fans, but we will also promote games to international publishers. The JETRO booth will be located within the Japan Pavilion and will be on site for three days from March 20 to 22, 2024, when the GDC Expo will be held.

Japan Street

“Japan Street” is an online catalogue site exclusive for JETRO's invited buyers, launched in February 2021 as part of the "JETRO's new overseas development support using digital technology" initiative. The site allows Japanese companies to receive requests for quotations and business meetings from overseas buyers simply by registering their product information. Japan Street currently has 111 game titles registered, and buyers can send in a business request when they find a title, they are interested in. JETRO will act as an intermediary between buyers and Japanese companies, from scheduling to conducting business meetings.

This site is a service for invited buyers only, so please contact JETRO if you are interested.

Further information

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/JETRO_GDC2024?tab=5

About JETRO

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential. JETRO has 75 overseas offices in 55 countries worldwide, as well as 49 offices in Japan.