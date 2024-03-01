Mobile Mark Announces New MX 900 Series Antennas
Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless antennas for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded antennas announces a new product release.ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded antennas from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz, announces a new product family, the MX 900 Series with the first product release of the MXG944 and MXG945.
The MX900 series products, with up to nine elements within a single, compact, aerodynamic, and stylish Radome, are notable in the Public Safety, Fleet Management, and Public Transportation industries. These nine-cable, Multiband antennas come standard with four cellular elements for dual-carrier 2x2 MIMO or one-carrier 4x4 MIMO coverage on both 5G/LTE and Wi-Fi 6e specifically, 5G Sub-6: 617-960 MHz, three dBi, 1710-7200 MHz, four dBi, Wi-Fi 6e: 2.4-2.5 GHz, three dBi, 4.9-7.2 GHz, four dBi GNSS: 1561, 1575 & 1602 MHz, twenty-six dB, five dBi. The MXG944 is USA-made and exceeds the Buy American Act.
For nearly 40 years, the dedicated team at Mobile Mark, Inc. has been Moving Wireless Forward® by building solid partnerships, developing innovative products, and tailoring ecosystem solutions that deliver superior wireless connections. The company has a reputation for engineering excellence, production flexibility, and antenna customizations that are well-known and valued by customers. Mobile Mark, Inc. has a local presence with a global reach with corporate and manufacturing headquarters outside Chicago, Illinois, and a European manufacturing and sales facility in the United Kingdom.
Today’s advanced multiband routers demand an antenna up to the challenge. The MXG944, with its technical and manufacturing innovations, can simultaneously send and receive large volumes of voice and data from multiple carriers. Learn more about the advanced features of the MX Series antennas and the newest addition to the series, the MXG945 with five WiFi elements.
About Mobile Mark, Inc.
Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www.MobileMark.com
