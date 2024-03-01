The Nordlys™ Treatment is Now Available at the Arbutus Laser Centre for Aesthetic Medicine
Arbutus Laser Centre for Aesthetic Medicine is the only clinic in Vancouver with this innovative treatment technology
We are proud to lead the way in IPL technology with the Nordlys.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arbutus Laser Centre introduced Vancouver to the first IPL technology in 1995. It has since become one of the most sought-after skin rejuvenating procedures available. The Nordlys system was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. The Arbutus Laser Centre is the first clinic in Vancouver to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
— Dr. Nicolas Eichhorst
Nordlys has redefined the standards of excellence in this field of IPL technology. It represents an evolution in this arena with its unique SWT IPL narrowband technology. The Nordlys offers unparalleled precision, efficacy, and safety in IPL treatments. Whether targeting pigmentation issues, or vascular lesions, Nordly delivers superior results that exceed expectations.
The evolution of Nordlys Narrow Band, Selective Wave technology ensures optimal outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime. The customizable settings and targeted delivery system allow for precise treatment tailored to each individual’s unique needs, making it the preferred choice among practitioners and patients.
During the treatment, a handheld device emitting pulses of light will be used to target specific skin concerns. There may be a mild sensation of warmth or a slight snapping feeling, but most patients find the treatment relatively painless. Each session can vary depending on the area being treated, but is typically quick and convenient, making it easy to fit into your schedule.
There is minimal to no downtime associated with Nordlys IPL treatments, allowing you to resume your daily activities immediately after treatment. There may be some redness or swelling which subsides within a few hours to a day.
"We are proud to lead the way in IPL technology with the Nordlys,” said Dr. Nicolas Eichhorst, medical director at the Arbutus Laser Centre. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session. “I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Dr. Eichhorst said.
About the Arbutus Laser Centre
The Arbutus Laser Centre was one of the very first facilities of its kind (established in 1992) with a reputation for delivering many “firsts” in innovative technology. It is a multi-specialty facility that offers a full range of reliable services including skin resurfacing and rejuvenation, a full line of injectable products to soften lines/wrinkles and replace lost volume, tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and vein removal of the face and legs. Additionally, the Arbutus Laser Centre provides treatment for cherry hemangiomas, port wine stains, birthmarks, moles, skin tags, age spots/freckles, and therapies for mild to moderate bladder incontinence.
Dr. Eichhorst has been a pivotal figure within the Arbutus Laser Centre as its Medical Director since 2018. He brings a comprehensive approach to patients, focusing on optimal skin quality and holistic, natural results. He actively engages in lifelong learning, featuring extensive training in aesthetic medicine. He is a functional Medicine Advocate.
For more information on Nordlys system treatments or the Arbutus Laser Centre, visit https://arbutuslaser.com or call 604-731-5511.
Juli Johnson
Arbutus Laser Centre
+1 604-731-5512
info@arbutuslaser.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram