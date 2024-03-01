MEDIA RELEASE

Feb. 29, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for two 3rd District Court vacancies

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 29, 2024) – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for two vacancies on the Third District Court. These positions result from the retirements of Judge Andrew H. Stone, May 16, 2024, and Judge Richard D. McKelvie, June 1, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancies are: Blithe Cravens, Senior Deputy District Attorney, Salt Lake

County District Attorney’s Office; Richard Daynes, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s

Office; Darcy Goddard, Shareholder, Strong & Hanni, P.C.; Remington Johnson, Supervising

Attorney, Salt Lake Legal Defender Association; Richard Pehrson, Prosecutor, Salt Lake County

District Attorney’s Office; Samantha Slark, Senior City Attorney, Salt Lake City Corporation.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at

judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330,

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon March 11, 2024. The

Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s

appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

