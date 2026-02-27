NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs nine bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 27, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed nine bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 11 Dyed Diesel Fuel Search Amendments
- H.B. 12 Outdoor Recreation Accessibility Amendments
- H.B. 19 Drinking Water Utilities Amendments
- H.B. 50 Child Protection Ombudsman Amendments
- H.B. 55 Privacy Compliance for Education Technology Vendors
- H.B. 66 Soil Health Program Amendments
- H.B. 75 American Indian and Alaska Native Education Amendments
- H.B. 79 Governmental Immunity Amendments
- H.B. 356 Drug Distribution Amendments
###
