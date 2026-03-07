Gov. Cox signs 11 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 7, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 11 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 20 Correctional Facility Capacity Amendments
- H.B. 26 Voting Equipment Amendments
- H.B. 93 Goshen Bay Waterfowl Management Area
- H.B. 242 Initiative and Referendum Signature Gathering and Removal Amendments
- S.C.R. 4 Concurrent Resolution Regarding Permitting of Oil, Gas, and Mining
- S.B. 18 Criminal Offense Modifications
- S.B. 22 Minor Driving Hours Amendments
- S.B. 33 Office of Professional Licensure Review Sunrise Amendments
- S.B. 35 Amendments to Interdisciplinary Parental Representation Pilot Program
- S.B. 84 Department of Commerce Amendments
- S.B. 146 Industrial Byproduct Amendments
