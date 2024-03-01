Missouri Department of Agriculture Celebrates National Weights and Measures Week

JEFFERSON CITY —

This week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture celebrates the Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection team’s efforts toward creating an equitable marketplace for both consumers and private businesses throughout the state. Weights and Measures Week is celebrated every year from March 1 to 7 to commemorate President John Adams signing the first U.S. weights and measures legislation into law on March 2, 1799. “It is estimated that weights and measures regulations impact roughly half the nation’s gross national product (GDP),” said Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection Division Director Jimmy Williams. “Inaccuracy at the grocery store or gas pump can create losses for both the consumer and the seller, making regulations incredibly important. Our team works to promote trust and integrity in commercial transactions across the state.”

In honor of Weights and Measures week, MDA's Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection team has provided tips for consumers to ensure accuracy and fair competition in Missouri commerce.

Meter Creep

Mechanical failures at gas stations can result in “meter creep,” which is when the gas pump meter continues charging the customer after the trigger on the nozzle is no longer depressed. If you notice meter creep occurring, notify the fuel attendant and ask for a refund. You can also report meter creep to MDA. Our Fuel Device Safety and Accuracy team inspects retail gas pumps across the state every six months to ensure fuel devices are dispensing fuel accurately.



Credit Card Skimmers

Credit card skimmers are being found at retail gas stations more frequently. Our Fuel Device Safety and Accuracy team remains on the lookout for illegal devices during routine inspections. Follow these tips to avoid being scammed at the pump: Use pumps within the line of sight of attendants and that are well lit. Look for tamper-resistant tape on the fuel cabinet to ensure it has not been breached. Wiggle the card reader itself. If it seems loose, report it to the fuel attendant and pay inside the store. Use credit cards instead of debit cards, which don't require you to enter your PIN. Monitor your accounts regularly to spot unauthorized charges.



Buying Firewood

Missouri law requires bulk firewood to be sold by the cord or fraction of a cord. A stack of wood 8 feet long, 4 feet high and 4 feet wide is, by definition, a standard cord. Packaged firewood, commonly sold in retail stores, is also allowed to be sold by cubic feet. Purchasing wood by the cord or cubic foot helps legally ensure you get what you paid for. Avoid purchasing firewood by the rick, pile or truckload, as these terms are not considered official measurements. MDA advises getting a written receipt with the seller’s name and address, as well as the price, amount and kind of wood purchased. You can report inappropriate advertising through MDA's Consumer Protection Complaint Form.



Price Advertising Accuracy

Retail stores often display prices on the shelf, rather than on the item. Shoppers should watch the price at the checkout counter as the item is being scanned to ensure it matches the price on the shelf. If you see a discrepancy at checkout, notify a store employee and ask for the price to be corrected. You can report pricing concerns through MDA's Consumer Protection Complaint Form.



MDA's Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection Division promotes trust and integrity in commercial transactions through inspection of commercial scales and retail fuel dispensers, fuel quality testing, metrology calibrations and professional land surveys.

To learn more about the Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection Division, visit agriculture.mo.gov/weights.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.