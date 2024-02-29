March 6 Presentation on ‘Who Were Those Birds Named After?’ by Ken Burton

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Anna’s Hummingbird. Photo by Ken Burton.

Wildlife biologist and author Ken Burton will give a presentation on March 6 as part of a First Wednesday Lecture Series sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM). His talk on “Who Were Those Birds Named After?” will be held at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center starting at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

Birders routinely use honorific bird names without thinking or even knowing anything about the people behind them. Who were Anna, Forster, Lincoln, Vaux, and Wilson? Ken will present brief biographies of these and others after whom some birds of the Arcata Marsh were named.

Since all honorific bird names are slated to be changed soon, this presentation will serve as a sort of farewell to these people of our ornithological past. Ken also will discuss how organisms get named and talk about the current renaming debate.

Ken is a mostly retired wildlife biologist who now leads tours and writes books and magazine articles. He coordinates the weekly Arcata Marsh bird walk program and is the author of Common Birds of the Arcata Marsh, Common Birds of Northwest California, and A Birding Guide to Humboldt County. His presentation will be simulcast via Zoom at the following link:

https://humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/84161244400?pwd=a2ZJa0FFYjJjcTdkaS9ZUHVGUEhHQT09 and uploaded afterward to the FOAM YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.