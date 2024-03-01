Invoke Achieves All Security-Related Microsoft Partner Specializations
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned all four (4) Microsoft partner specializations for the Security Solution Partner designation.
We have achieved all Microsoft Security partner specializations, showing our team’s skill, effort, and commitment.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned all four (4) Microsoft partner specializations for the Security Solution Partner designation by exceeding partner capability metrics measured by performance, certifications, and customer satisfaction in security, compliance, and identity.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
As a Solutions Partner for Security, with aligned Microsoft Partner specializations in Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Identity & Access Management, and Information Protection & Governance, Invoke has demonstrated its capabilities and proven experience implementing complete identity, threat protection, and compliance solutions across its customers' Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.
“We have achieved all Microsoft Security partner specializations. This shows our team’s skill, effort, and commitment. I am honored to work with such amazing people. I know we will keep providing great security solutions to our customers with Microsoft’s Unified Security Operations Platform.”, said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
As AI and cloud services use grows, cyber risks and threats continue to evolve. Over the last year alone, there has been a 27% increase in cloud and modern threats,1 and 52% of customers cite data security concerns as a barrier to cloud expansion.2 Attacks are more frequent, sophisticated, and costly than ever, and the trend will likely continue. As a Solutions Partner for Security, with every aligned Microsoft partner specialization earned, Invoke has the commitment and credentials to deliver solutions that lead to customer success.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
As a Microsoft Partner with multiple security specializations, we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive transformation, leveraging the power of Microsoft 365 & Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
1. ISACA, https://www.isaca.org/resources/news-and-trends/industry-news/2022/saas-security-risk-and-challenges
2. Cybersecurity Insiders, https://www.isc2.org/-/media/Project/ISC2/Main/Media/Marketing-Assets/CCSP/2023-Cloud-Security-Report-ISC2_final.pdf
Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
email us here