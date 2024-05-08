Terrazzo Top Brass: Award-Winning Floor a Tribute to Naval Tradition
THE US NAVAL ACADEMY alumni center's interior follows the theme of "Highlighting History and Honor.” Photos: Brian Riedel Photography
Roman Mosaic & Tile Company receives national award for terrazzo installation at US Naval Academy's new alumni center
The ability to customize the color and pattern of terrazzo, as well as its durability and easy maintenance made it an obvious choice for the project.”LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Naval Academy’s new Fluegel Alumni Center, designed by Perkins Eastman of Washington, DC., was built to last 100 years. The lobby’s timeless aesthetic was crafted with durable materials, including an award-winning terrazzo floor.
— Ben Scarbro, Perkins Eastman
Roman Mosaic & Tile Company of Linthicum, Maryland, the terrazzo contractor for the project, was presented with a 2024 National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) Honor Award for exceptional work on the terrazzo installation. The ceremony was held on April 17 at the NTMA's annual convention in Tucson.
“Highlighting History and Honor” was the Perkins Eastman design team’s guiding concept for the interior design of the new center, located on the academy grounds in Annapolis, Maryland. The stair configuration and floor patterns are modern echoes of the symmetry and grandeur of the architecture of the iconic Bancroft Hall, which houses the entire brigade of 4,000 midshipmen. The Fluegel Alumni Center opened on Sept. 8, 2023.
Ben Scarbro, senior associate of Perkins Eastman, explained, "We wanted the lobby to have materials that looked timeless and classic but were also durable enough to use in the highest-traffic area of the building. The ability to customize the color and pattern of terrazzo, as well as its durability and easy maintenance, made it an obvious choice for the project."
The poured-in-place terrazzo floor, complemented by an imposing three-story precast terrazzo staircase, is a focal point of the lobby. Customized with the academy seal, the epoxy terrazzo floor presents the academy colors of navy blue and gold in a symmetric design with brass inlay. The terrazzo artisans shaped all the brass divider strips by hand on-site.
Roman Mosaic & Tile Company, founded in 1902 by Angelo Trevisan and now operated by the fourth generation of the Trevisan family, demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to quality in their work at the Fluegel Alumni Center. The company has been a member of the NTMA since 1927.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. It promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material originating in 15th-century Italy, descending from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
