Tigers Golfer Latanna Stone Secures NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
Latanna Stone becomes first LSU golfer to partner with Gordon McKernan for an NIL deal.
We’re eager to support Latanna as she excels in her last season as a Tiger and look forward to seeing what the future holds for her career.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana State University (LSU) golfer Latanna Stone.
— Gordon McKernan
“I’m excited about welcoming Latanna to the G Team as our debut NIL partner from LSU women’s golf,” McKernan said.
Stone is a top-25 world ranked amateur golfer and is regarded as one of the best golfers in the SEC. After earning her bachelor’s degree in sports administration in May 2023, she embarked on a fifth and final season with the Tigers as a graduate student.
The Florida native was a part of the team that won the SEC Women’s Golf Championship for LSU for the first time in 30 years. Stone has achieved numerous victories throughout her collegiate career, including multiple individual titles, All-SEC honors and half a dozen appearances in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Upon completion of her fifth year, she plans to pursue a professional golf career.
“Latanna continues to inspire the standards of excellence both on and off the golf course. With her outstanding leadership, hard work and commitment to success, she embodies the values that define this firm,” said McKernan. “We’re eager to support Latanna as she excels in her last season as a Tiger and look forward to seeing what the future holds for her career.”
Stone joins McKernan’s esteemed roster of NIL partners across a wide range of sports and will represent the firm through various marketing and promotional initiatives. This partnership emphasizes the transformative impact of NIL opportunities in college athletics, enabling student-athletes to leverage their brands beyond the realm of sports.
