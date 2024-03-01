New Book Release, Adjunct Like a Pro', Unleashes Game-Changing Tactics for Adjunct Professors

A Pro’s Guide to Mastery,

I noticed that many educators lacked knowledge about useful resources to enhance their teaching and planning, as well as practical solutions for classroom management.” — Takara M. Carter

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the education landscape continues to evolve, more and more universities and colleges are relying on adjunct professors to fill their teaching needs. However, for those new to the world of adjunct teaching, navigating the ins and outs of this role can be challenging. That's why author and experienced adjunct professor, Takara M. Carter, has released her new book "Adjunct Like a Pro: A Pro's Guide to Mastery," offering valuable insights and tips for success in this field.

Adjunct Like a Pro is ideal for new or tenured instructors who value a supportive guide on leveraging new opportunities, meeting students where they are in their academic experiences, and implementing useful technology strategies into their daily practices. This book shares specific insights on career planning and how to navigate some of the most common challenges.

Key Features of "Adjunct Like a Pro" include:

- Resume and CV Mastery: Insider tips on crafting standout resumes and CVs, ensuring adjuncts stand out in the competitive academic landscape.

- LMS Insights: Uncover strategies to maximize income potential through Learning Management System (LMS) features and tools, tailored for adjuncts with limited experience.

- Interview Preparation: Navigate interviews with confidence with frequently asked questions and responses.

- Practical Teaching Techniques: Learn effective teaching methods to engage students, even with the use of resources like Canva, AI, and much more.

This book is designed to increase awareness about adjunct opportunities and reconnect instructors with their passion for the practice.

"Adjunct Like a Pro" is now available for purchase at takaramcarter.org. For more information, visit takaramcarter.org. With its valuable insights and practical advice, this book is sure to become a go-to resource for adjunct professors everywhere.

About the Author:

Takara M. Carter is a Ph.D. student in Higher Education Leadership and a Professor of English with a master's in English, Creative Writing, and Public Relations. As a literary architect, she leads Writluxe U and TMC Media, guiding aspiring writers. Beyond academia, Takara is a skilled mystery, thriller, and suspense writer, and creative screenwriter. Her versatile talents span nonfiction and fiction, making her a dynamic force in education and the literary world.

