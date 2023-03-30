Anthology Memoir, Finding GOD, Offers Guidance & Inspiring Stories for the Journey Ahead: Edited by Takara M. Carter

Created by TMC MEDIA Created by TMC MEDIA Photography by Trakwayne

Insightful Stories and Guidance to Help You Navigate Life's Crossroads and Find Your Way Forward

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where we're constantly bombarded with choices and distractions, it can be easy to feel lost and unsure of which direction to take in life. However, this new book anthology is aiming to change that by exploring the power of finding Good Orderly Direction (GOD) and how it can transform our lives.

Titled "Finding Good Orderly Direction, this book is a collection of personal essays, insights, and practical advice from a diverse range of authors and contributors. Through their stories and wisdom, readers are invited to reflect on their own values, passions, and goals, and create a plan of action to move towards a more fulfilling and purposeful life.

Edited by renowned author, publicist, and speaker, Takara M. Carter, "Finding GOD" is a must-read for anyone who is feeling stuck or uncertain in their life, career, or relationships. Featuring contributions from educators, life coaches, spiritual leaders, and everyday people who have overcome adversity, the book offers a powerful message of hope and resilience.

"Finding GOD is not about following a strict set of rules or adhering to a particular religion," explains anthology visionary, Latia Gray. "Rather, it's about finding your own unique path to purpose and fulfillment, and tapping into the power of your own inner wisdom and guidance."

The book is divided into three sections, each focusing on a different aspect of finding GOD. In the first section, readers are encouraged to take a step back from their busy lives and reflect on their values, passions, and goals. Through personal essays and thought-provoking experiences, they're invited to explore questions such as "What truly matters to me?" and "What do I want to achieve in my life?"

The second section offers insights and advice on how to navigate life's crossroads and make meaningful progress toward our goals. From developing a growth mindset to building a support network, readers will learn practical strategies for overcoming obstacles and staying motivated.

Finally, in the third section, readers are uplifted and inspired by the stories of everyday people who have found their own GOD and transformed their lives as a result.

One of the contributors to the book, Publicist & Professor, Takara M. Carter, shares her insights on the importance of finding GOD in today's world. "With so many distractions and pressures, it can be easy to lose sight of what truly matters to us," she says. "Finding GOD is about creating a sense of clarity and purpose in our lives, and making decisions that are aligned with our values and goals."

Finding G.O.D is more than testimonials of women, who have powered through obstacles in their lives. It is a testament to the value, truth, and perseverance we must all hold tightly to, as we continue to steer down the path created for us.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the release of this incredible book and to experience the captivating story for yourself.

Join the authors at their book launch event Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM CDT. The launch party will be held at 214 8th Avenue E., Springfield, TN, 37172. You can also order your copy of this amazing anthology at www.findinggod23.com.