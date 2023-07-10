Unconscious Algorithms: Decoding Bias in Artificial Intelligence, Race, and Gender

Unconscious Algorithms

DOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Misty D. Freeman, a first-time, African American woman author, has released a groundbreaking book titled "Unconscious Algorithms." This thought-provoking work explores the complex relationship between race, gender, neuroscience, unconscious bias, and artificial intelligence (AI), offering insights and recommendations to reshape societal norms and promote inclusivity.

In "Unconscious Algorithms," Dr. Freeman uncovers the legacy of racism and sexism in science and technology, shedding light on how our perceptions are shaped by neuroscience and the power of unconscious bias. The book explores the role of culture and environment in influencing our biases and emphasizes the concept of intersectionality as a crucial factor in understanding the complexities of inequality, specifically among black women and black girls.

One of the book's key areas of focus is the risks and opportunities presented by AI technology. Dr. Freeman highlights how AI algorithms can perpetuate biases and discrimination, while underscoring the urgent need for diverse representation in AI development to create more equitable systems. The book offers actionable recommendations to address these challenges and promote inclusivity within the field of technology.

"Unconscious Algorithms" also addresses the importance of education and training in preparing Gen Z black girls and women for the future. It raises ethical and accountability concerns surrounding AI development and explores the potential of AI to address social inequities. Real-life case studies of successful AI applications that have promoted diversity and equity are presented, providing readers with tangible examples of both positive and negative impact.

With her unique perspective and passion for equality and social justice, Dr. Freeman aims to spark meaningful conversations and empower readers to challenge established norms. The book is an essential read for anyone interested in the intersection of race, gender, neuroscience, unconscious bias, and artificial intelligence, along with topics on political science and gender studies.

Dr. Freeman has developed a comprehensive post-book launch strategy, including social media and email marketing campaigns, guest blogging opportunities, virtual events, and collaborations with relevant organizations and institutions. This multifaceted approach aims to engage readers, promote dialogue, and extend the reach of "Unconscious Algorithms."

"Unconscious Algorithms" is now available for purchase at major book retailers and online platforms. For more information about the book and the author, please visit https://www.mochasprout.org. Review copies, author interviews, and additional media assets are available upon request.