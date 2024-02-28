Submit Release
Land Development Code Update – Survey for Development Review Procedures

The City of Lawrence is in the midst of an effort to update its Land Development Code, which is the set of land use regulations that guide how development should occur in our community.

Do you have experience with the City’s development review process through applications submitted to the Planning office? Whether you are a frequent visitor to the Planning office, a one-time applicant, or generally interested in the development review process – we want to hear your thoughts!

Find the Applicant Survey on the on the Land Development Code Update project website or through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LKSDevRevApplicant

The survey is available now through March 15, 2024.

For more details about the Land Development Code update, visit the project website.

