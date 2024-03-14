Space Force Association Announces Appointment of Don Kidd to Advisory Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is honored to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Kidd to its prestigious Advisory Council, effective February 16, 2024. Mr. Kidd brings unparalleled expertise and experience to the SFA, having retired from the U.S. Air Force after nearly 27 years of distinguished service. His background as an operational expert in fighter operations, space surveillance, space control, missile warning and defense, and base/installation management will be invaluable to the Council's mission.
Mr. Kidd has held significant positions throughout his military career, including staff roles at the Air Training Command, the United States Air Force Academy, Air Force Space Command, and The Joint Staff. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership as a commander at both squadron and group levels. He has contributed significantly as the Executive Officer to high-ranking Air Force Space Command officials and the Air Force Academy Superintendent. His experience as a Speechwriter to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman has honed his ability to communicate strategic directives effectively.
Following his military career, Mr. Kidd transitioned to the private sector, where he has made significant impacts over the past two decades. As a consultant and trusted advisor to senior aerospace and defense industry leaders, his contributions have been critical in business processes, business development, leadership development, wargaming, and strategic planning. Mr. Kidd has also served on the National Small Business Association's Leadership Council and the Small Business Technology Council Since joining Omitron, Inc. in 2018, Mr. Kidd played pivotal roles in business development and strategic planning, besides serving as a senior advisor at the National Space Defense Center (NSDC). He is now Omitron’s Vice President for DoD and IC Business Sectors, responsible for business development, planning, and program management across a multitude of programs in the Defense and Intelligence Community Sectors.
Reflecting on his new role, Mr. Kidd stated, "The Space Force Association is specifically designed to support our Guardians, and I can't imagine a better mission!"
Mr. Kidd earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from St. Vincent College, an MBA from National University, and a Master's degree in Strategic Studies from The Air War College. His educational background complements his extensive experience, and he will be a significant asset to the Space Force Association's Advisory Council.
"SFA is honored to welcome Don Kidd to the SFA Advisory Council. His extensive background in space operations and defense and his commitment to leadership and community service align perfectly with our mission. Don's deep-rooted experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for and support the development of space capabilities and the welfare of our Space Force personnel. We look forward to the perspective and expertise Don will bring to our team and are confident his contributions will significantly impact our efforts." - Bill Woolf, President and Founder of the Space Force Association.
The Space Force Association Advisory Council comprises industry leaders, active duty and retired military officials, and other stakeholders and advocates who assist with the Association's strategic planning, fundraising, communications, events, and other matters, ensuring a comprehensive approach to supporting and advancing space capabilities.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
https://ussfa.org
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
