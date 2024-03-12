The New Medical Marijuana Pharmacy, Crescent City Therapeutics, Opens Its Doors in Kenner, Louisiana
Increasing patient access in Southeast Louisiana is vital with this new medical marijuana pharmacy, providing this alternative medicine to those in need.
The medical marijuana industry is continuing to evolve and change rapidly. The opening of Crescent City Therapeutics will tremendously accelerate patient access in Louisiana.”KENNER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 14th, Crescent City Therapeutics, located at 100 W Airline Highway in Kenner, Louisiana, will be celebrating a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 PM. This medical marijuana pharmacy contains a veteran group of experts in the field, here to elevate the Southeast Louisiana community to new heights in the quality of marijuana medication in the state.
The grand opening ceremony presents a unique occasion for invited guests to explore the newly inaugurated facility, gain insights into the available services, and interact with the Crescent City Therapeutics team. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with industry experts, advocates, and individuals who share a common dedication to advancing the realm of medical marijuana.
“The medical marijuana industry is continuing to evolve and change rapidly., The opening of Crescent City Therapeutics will tremendously accelerate patient access in Louisiana.”
Lovie Rodgers, PharmD, MPH, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Crescent City Therapeutics. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in New Orleans, LA, in 2007. Upon graduation, she completed an American Society of Health System Pharmacists accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, LA. Dr. Rodgers also holds a Master of Public Health in Global Community Health Sciences degree from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. “It is a privilege to offer this important service to our community, and we look forward to enhancing the quality of life for individuals who can benefit from this alternative form of medicine.” – Lovie Rodgers, PharmD, MPH
To stay updated with Crescent City Therapeutics, visit their website at https://cctpharmacy.com.
Crescent City Therapeutics is a new medical marijuana pharmacy in Kenner, Louisiana, committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care. Our experienced and knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping patients find the right cannabis products to manage their medical conditions and improve their quality of life. At Crescent City Therapeutics, we are committed to making medical cannabis accessible to those who need it most, and we are proud to serve the Kenner community, the New Orleans area, and beyond. Visit our website for more information: https://cctpharmacy.com.
