MDC March 14 virtual program will focus on cleaning scaled fish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Putting fish on the dinner table is a great way to end a fishing trip. However, before any fish fillets are put in a fryer or on a grill, anglers need to know how to properly clean what they’ve caught.

People who would like to learn more about cleaning scaled fish should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Pond to Plate: Cleaning Scaled Fish.” This free online event will be from 2:30-3 p.m. on March 14 and is the second in a three-part series of programs on how to clean fish. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

This program will focus on cleaning scaled fish such as crappie, bass, bluegill, and hybrid sunfish. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will have information on the equipment and techniques needed for cleaning these species. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197908

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.