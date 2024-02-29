PILLOW FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TO HOLD FIRST EVENT OF 2024 AT ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL

PFC Pillow Fight Championship's first tournament of 2024 takes place at the Arnold Sports Festival.

Professional Pillow Fighting's first 2024 Tournament comes to the Guns 'N Hoses Charity Event at the Arnold Sports Festival

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PFC: Pillow Fight Championship is excited to announce its first major event of 2024 will take place at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio as part of the annual Guns 'N Hoses Charity Event, this Friday, March 1st, at 7 PM. The event will be broadcast on Pay Per View by Combat Sports Now for $19.99.

Presented by BioNaze, the PFC showcase at the Arnold Sports Festival will feature an 8 man tournament to crown the first PFC Arnold Sports Tournament winner. While the PFC Men’s Championship will not be on the line, the title holder Parker Appel will be in action against Danilo Gurgel. Additionally, former champion Hauley Tillman will face the always intense Reggie Newsome in a battle of the big men. The always flashy and entertaining capoiera expert Leo Carvalho will no doubt try to flip and roll his way around top competitor TJ Jenkins – who holds the distinction of claiming PFC’s first-ever TKO. And finally, 17 year old pillow fighting prodigy Brayden Helms returns to the PFC ring and will take on semi-pro football player Justin Lawrence.

Similar to last year’s Pillow Fight Championship Presented by Dr Pepper on ESPN8: The Ocho, the winners of each contest will advance to the next round until a tournament winner is crowned. Each contest will also affect the overall ranking of each fighter as PFC’s official fight season kicks off this spring.

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of PFC to the Arnold Sports Festival," said Steve Williams, CEO of PFC. "The unique athleticism of each respective fighter is sure to entertain and provide the intense type of action that we love to bring with professional pillow fighting.”

PFC’s inclusion at the Arnold Sports Festival is an important step in the league’s expansion in both the United States and worldwide. PFC: Brazil will be featured at the Arnold Sports Classic South America in Sao Paolo, Brazil on April 5, 2024. Additionally, PFC has also expanded into Africa with affiliated leagues in both Ghana and Nigeria, and recently inked an agreement to launch PFC: India.

The Guns ‘N Hoses event is sold out and will be held at The Columbus Athenaeum in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to PFC, police officers and firefighters from the surrounding localities will compete in boxing matches for the ultimate city bragging rights.

Combat Sports Now will broadcast the event at 7 PM on Friday March 1 and the pay-per-view is available to order now: https://combatsportsnow.com/event/pillow-fight-championship-at-the-2024-arnold-expo

ABOUT PILLOW FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) (www.fightpfc.com) is the world’s first professional international pillow fighting sports league. The fastest growing combat sport in the world, PFC’s trailblazing approach, innovative programming and strategic partnerships delivered over 2 billion video views in just our first six weeks. As the appeal of professional pillow fighting continues to reach new audiences, the sport formed PFC-sponsored leagues in Brazil and Ghana and now add India to the league roster. PFC leverages the powerful connections consumers have with sports, entertainment and technology with tactical programming that is turnkey for sponsor activation, fan engagement and unmatched reach among our Gen-Z & Millennial audience. There’s only one Pillow Fight Championship (PFC). For more information about PFC visit www.fightpfc.com or follow us on social media across platforms @FightPFC.