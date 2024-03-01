Country Artist ~ Sarahbeth Taite Releases New Single ~ "Pretty Good Living"
New Single Available Now on All Streaming Platforms
This song is the soundtrack of where I am in life right now and certainly of a time my co-writers have lived in as well.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist and Songwriter Sarahbeth Taite releases her new single “Pretty Good Living” available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Taite, Jason Gantt, and Scott Stepakoff, was produced by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift and Keith Urban) and Parker Welling.
In the story-behind-the-song, Taite shares that this single was not her intended release for the Spring of 2024. Once she shared a demo of the song on social media, it took on a life of its own, garnering over 15 million views of videos using the sound before the single was even released. The vast reaction from her fans led her to realign the release schedule with “Pretty Good Living” being the first single off her much-anticipated project set to release later this year.
2022 was a big year for Taite as she shined on American Idol, and then welcomed her first child, Isla, with husband Colby later that fall. She quickly embraced her new role as a wife, and young mother, often writing about her experiences in her music.
The songstress weaves a storyline within these lyrics that highlights the everyday stresses a young couple faces, but together, it’s a beautiful life they’ve made.
“This song is the soundtrack of where I am in life right now and certainly of a time my co-writers have lived in as well,” said Sarahbeth Taite. “The lyrics just spilled out as we talked about these sweet years, and I’m thrilled that my story has made such a connection with fans on social media.”
While her unique style of music and lyrical storytelling has a broad appeal, she has especially resonated with many young women and mothers. Taite’s social media following has grown exponentially as she chronicles her life balancing the roles of a young wife and working mother, all while creating her own lane in the music industry with her suburban country lifestyle fan base.
Taite’s last EP, For My Own Good, garnered support from various editorial playlists across three singles including Spotify’s Fresh Finds Country and Next From Nashville, Apple Music’s Country Risers and What Would Dolly Do? and Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Country.
In 2020, fans found Taite’s single “Long Way'' on TikTok, garnering 8+ million streams, earning her an all-genres iTunes #1 and her Billboard chart debut. That success captured the attention of many music industry power players, earning her following singles significant editorial playlisting on every major streaming platform and support from Women of iHeartCountry, Bobby Bones Show and CMT.
You can expect new music and big things from this rising starlet in 2024.
“Pretty Good Living” is now available on all streaming platforms. The official music visualizer for the single will debut on her YouTube Channel on March 8th.
More About Sarahbeth Taite
Originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, Sarahbeth Taite knew she wanted to be an artist at a very young age when she climbed up on the piano bench beside her grandmother at just five years old. Her love of music was so strong that her parents decided she should take piano lessons. Years later, her teacher loaned her a guitar, and Sarahbeth became a multi-instrumentalist over the course of a weekend.
At 14, Sarahbeth attended an NSAI songwriter's workshop that led to her first publishing deal with Green Hills Music Group. Sarahbeth then went on to sign her second publishing deal with Hall of Fame Songwriter Kye Fleming and SESAC Writer of the Year Catt Gravitt, who helped her begin developing her artistry. At 17, Sarahbeth drove her blue Chevy Silverado truck from Colorado to Nashville to fully pursue her dream.
Now a wife, and young mother, she often writes about her experiences in her music and carving out her own unique path within the industry. She’s always had a heart for children, and giving back to kids is a significant part of her platform as an artist. She’s made multiple appearances at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in partnership with Seacrest Studios and Musicians On Call to play music, and brighten the lives of children being treated. In addition, she has mentored young musicians at The Southern Girls Rock Camp, whose mission is to support positive self-esteem for girls through music.
For more information, visit www.SarahbethTaite.com.
