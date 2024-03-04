Widespread Fossil Problems Uncovered
Scientists at the National Museum of Natural History in France accused their colleague of moving the foramen magnum on the famous skull from La Chapelle-aux-Saints, France
Dr. Brunet was accused by his colleague Dr. Allain Beauvilain of hiding the Toumai femur for 17 years and misrepresenting the details of the discovery
Newly released television miniseries documents 150 fossil and image irregularities in the field of human evolution
Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carl Werner, an award winning filmmaker, biologist, and physician (Summa cum laude, Biology, University of Missouri), traveled 175,000 miles through Africa, Europe, and South America, photographing the original ape-man (hominin) fossils at the top national museums (10,000 photos in all). After conducting interviews with many of the top human evolution scientists on five continents,* it became apparent that there was widespread problems in the field of human evolution involving more than a dozen top scientists, national science museums, and universities. In all, 150 fossil alterations and image alterations were documented, many involving the most famous ape-men (hominins) ever known: Lucy, Homo Habilis, Neanderthal Man, Homo erectus, Australopithecus africanus, Australopithecus prometheus, Homo rudolfensis, Zinj, Turkana Boy, and many others. Most large natural history museums have many of these ape-men (hominins) skulls and skeletons on display currently.
— Dr. Raymond Dart, Chairman of Anatomy, University of the Witwatersrand
In one interview, Dr. Ron Clarke from the University of the Witwatersrand accused his colleague Dr. Phillip Tobias of altering a Homo habilis skull. He said, "The Piltdown forgery actually was very clever. The [Homo habilis] StW 53 forgery by Curnoe and Tobias was stupid!” In another interview, Dr. Robert Broom from the National Museum of South Africa reported that the famous human evolution scientist Dr. Raymond Dart gave him this advice: "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story." (Dr. Dart has been accused by his colleagues of 35 scientific improprieties with the famous ape-man Australopithecus prometheus, which appeared in 2001: A Space Odyssey.) Another scientist, Dr. Paul Palmqvist, Professor of Paleontology from the University of Malaga, Spain, accused his colleague Dr. Jose Gibert of altering a donkey skull drawing in order to pass it off as an ape-man. Yet another scientist, Dr. Alain Beauvilain, coordinator of Chadian paleontologic research in North Africa, accused his close colleague Dr. Michel Brunet of repeatedly misinforming the public about the circumstances of the discovery of the Toumai skull and hiding the associated femur found next to the skull.
The irregularities were so numerous they necessarily were divided into four episodes of the miniseries:
Episode 5 covers the 20 ape-man irregularities associated with scientists in North and South America.
Episode 6 details the 60 aberrations associated with the famous African scientists (Louis Leakey, Richard Leakey, Raymond Dart, and Robert Broom).
Episode 7 enumerates the 70 nonconformities by scientists in Europe.
Episode 8, the final episode of the miniseries, shows discrepancies associated with the recently discovered ape-man Toumai.
This just released miniseries entitled Evolution: The Grand Experiment can be viewed online at TheGrandExperiment.VHX.TV
The series is also available for broadcast (please contact Audio Visual Consultants for broadcast licenses).
*(The 40 scientists interviewed for the miniseries include: Drs. Donald Johanson, Richard Leakey, F. Clark Howell, Yves Coppens, Ian Tattersall, Henry de Lumley, Michel Brunet, Daniel Lieberman, Robert Brain, Ronald Clarke, Patrick Semal, and 29 others)
Dr. Carl Werner
Audio Visual Consultants Inc.
+1 323-609-7633 ext. 5
licensing@a-v-consultants.com