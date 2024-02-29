Submit Release
Share Your Input on the Next NIH Strategic Plan for HIV Research by March 28

Content From: HIV.govPublished: February 29, 20242 min read

NIH_Request_Input_Blog

The NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR) is seeking input to inform the development of the next multi-year NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research, which will span 2026-2030. OAR leads the effort across NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices to establish HIV research priorities and develop the Strategic Plan. As part of that process, OAR has issued a Request for Information to gather ideas and recommendations from interested constituents.

“The NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-Related Research guides the world’s largest public investment in HIV research, building on scientific progress and opportunities for advancing research to end the HIV pandemic,” observed Diana Finzi, Ph.D., Acting Director, NIH Office of AIDS Research. “Partner and public input helps OAR ensure that the next Strategic Plan is informed by broad and deep expertise across the HIV research community. We invite all interested parties to respond to the open Request for Information until March 28, 2024.”

OAR plans to adopt a new framework for the next plan that consists of four strategic goals:

  • Enhance discovery and advance HIV science through fundamental research.
  • Advance the development and assessment of novel interventions for HIV prevention, treatment, and cure.
  • Optimize public health impact of HIV discoveries through translation, dissemination, and implementation of research findings. 
  • Build research workforce and infrastructure capacity to enhance sustainability of HIV scientific discovery.

OAR invites researchers, health care professionals, advocates and health advocacy organizations, scientific or professional organizations, public health officials, government agencies, and community members to provide input through the online process. Respondents are invited to propose research priorities within each goal and provide additional feedback on the new framework.

View additional details and submit your feedback online until March 28, 2024.

