Leading Cancer Nonprofit Adds Former Parkinson Foundation CEO To Board
New Day Foundation for Families today announced the addition of Mary Sue Lanigan, former CEO of Michigan Parkinson Foundation, to the board of directors.
New Day Foundation for Families, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and emotional support to families facing cancer, today announced the addition of Mary Sue Lanigan, former CEO of Michigan Parkinson Foundation, to the board of directors. The announcement was made by New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn.
“New Day Foundation is an organization where my time and effort can truly impact people's lives,” said Lanigan. “The funds raised are distributed directly back to the person with cancer and their families. Loss of income due to an inability to work adds additional stress to the patient and their family. New Day addresses those very practical needs by providing financial assistance for rent/mortgage, car payments, utility bills, and travel expenses for the patient who has to travel to a cancer center.”
During Lanigan’s time as CEO of Michigan Parkinson Foundation, revenue more than doubled under her leadership from 2016 to 2022. Additionally, during this time the foundation's endowment fund grew to $2.1 million. Prior to this, Lanigan was the director of development at the Arthritis Foundation, Great Lakes Region for 15 years. She was also a patient educator at the Cleveland Clinic and the Education Director at the Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland.
“We are pleased to welcome Mary Sue to our board,” said New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn. “Her proven track record of increasing nonprofit endowment funding and revenue will help New Day build a solid financial plan of sustainable investments to carry our mission into the future.”
Lanigan joins the existing New Day Foundation Board of Directors, which includes:
• Board Chair Ed Lynch – Senior Financial Representative, Edward Jones
• Lori Wingerter – former Chief Philanthropy Officer, General Motors
• Matt Jamison – President and Managing Director, PMCF Investment Banking
• Dana Zakalik, MD - Corporate Director, Cancer Genetics Program, Beaumont Health; Professor, Medicine and Oncology, Oakland University William Beaumont Medical School
• Alicia Jeffreys, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons
• David Kwon, MD - Interim Deputy Director-Surgical Oncology Specialties, Henry Ford Cancer Institute; Physician in Charge, Cancer Pavilion, Division Head, Surgical Oncology, Medical Director, Cancer Care Pathways, Clinical Director, Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center
• Steven Meyer, Ph.D Assistant Dean for Graduate Education and Lifelong Learning for Oakland University
• JoAnne Purtan, Emmy Award-winning reporter and radio host on WOMC
• Caron Koteles Riha, top Associate Broker at Real Estate One/Max Broock in Rochester
• Gina Kell Spehn Co-Founder and President, New Day Foundation for Families
• Michael Spehn, Co-Founder; Financial Representative
New Day Foundation for Families is a 501c3 Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and Top-Rated Nonprofit by Great Nonprofits. This statewide organization based in Rochester Hills, Michigan helps cancer patients and their families improve quality of life and treatment outcomes by providing meaningful financial assistance and emotional resources. New Day is an accessible and patient-focused organization that pays critical living expenses direct to creditors and offers professional counseling and grocery support to give patients every opportunity to reach remission. New Day has served more than 10,000 people since its inception in 2007.
