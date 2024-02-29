Thursday, February 29
Sen. Jamie Pedersen and Speaker Laurie Jinkins: Why we are voting to pass WA’s parental-rights initiative
Our state has a strong populist history; our constitution gives Washingtonians the ability to send initiatives to the Legislature or to the ballot. This year, a conservative hedge-fund multimillionaire used that process, spending over $6 million to qualify six initiatives to the Legislature. Once the initiatives were introduced, we asked questions about implementation, constitutionality, impact on the state budget and impact on the state. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Getty Images)
Sen. Marko Liias: Work under way to rebuild reliable ferry system
Like so many others who grew up here, I have vivid childhood memories of our iconic ferries. My family couldn’t afford expensive vacations, so we found joy in exploring destinations close to home. The familiar white and green ferry fleet symbolizes the connections that tie our state together across the Salish Sea. But we also have to be honest with ourselves: Washington’s ferries are in trouble. Continue reading at Everett Herald.
‘Stripper bill of rights’ passes Legislature: Measure addresses dancers’ safety, clears way for alcohol sales
The state Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill dubbed the “stripper bill of rights.” If signed by the governor, not only will the legislation strengthen protections for strippers, it also clears the way for Washington strip clubs to serve alcohol. Washington has been the only state to ban alcohol in strip clubs. To make up for the lack of revenue from alcohol sales, strip clubs have exploited dancers, said Madison Zack-Wu, the campaign manager for Strippers Are Workers, a Washington organization of strippers who advocate for workers’ rights. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Lindsey Wasson)
Associated Press
FAA gives Boeing 90 days to develop plan to fix quality, safety issues
Aberdeen Daily World
County commissioners hesitate to release homeless shelter funds
Auburn Reporter
Senators sponsor bill to get cash out of the cannabis industry
Axios
Homelessness authority’s uncertain future
Bellingham Herald
Bill to set minimum marriage age to 18 in Washington state heads to governor (Stonier)
High avalanche warning in effect as heavy snow falls in the Mount Baker wilderness
Opinion: The chilling national ramifications of Alabama’s frozen IVF embryo decision
Columbian
‘Stripper bill of rights’ passes Legislature: Measure addresses dancers’ safety, clears way for alcohol sales (Wylie)
The Daily News
Beyond shelter: Longview-based housing authority offers help with work, health
Longview discusses adding denser housing, ways to measure if homelessness programs working
Everett Herald
To ban or embrace ChatGPT? Local teachers fight AI with AI — or don’t
Sen. Marko Liias: Work under way to rebuild reliable ferry system
Editorial: Two works in progress to save Columbia Basin salmon
High Country News
How states make money off tribal lands
News Tribune
It’s not bus rapid transit, but Pierce Transit hopes this new bus line will save you time
Opinion: WA egg prices giving you sticker shock? Blame this counterproductive state law
New York Times
A.I. Frenzy Complicates Efforts to Keep Power-Hungry Data Sites Green
Nursing Home Staffing Shortages and Other Problems Persist, U.S. Report Says
Northwest Asian Weekly
Donnie Chin honored with Medal of Valor
Olympian
WA state lawmaker J.T. Wilcox says he will retire from Legislature after term is over
Should WA police be allowed to engage in more pursuits? An initiative would allow that
Peninsula Daily News
Housing discussed at update (Tharinger, Chapman, Van De Wege)
Puget Sound Business Journal
Starbucks, union agree to begin bargaining talks
FAA: ‘Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements’
Seattle Times
Justice Department looking into Boeing blowout
WA awards more than $8 million in grants to plant urban trees
Tri-Cities student lobbies for more financial literacy in WA schools
Final push in Olympia for unemployment benefits for striking workers (Doglio)
WA lawmakers hear initiatives on parents’ bill of rights, police pursuits (Pedersen, Wellman)
What to know as $15 maximum tolls begin on I-405 and Highway 167 in WA
Effort to repeal Washington’s carbon program puts budget in limbo with billions at stake (Fitzgibbon, Billig)
Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Sen. Jamie Pedersen: Why we are voting to pass WA’s parental-rights initiative
Editorial: Don’t extend unemployment benefits to striking workers (Doglio)
Spokesman Review
Spokane Valley faces slew of challenges in filling newly approved deputy positions
Northwest to get federal prosecutor dedicated to missing and slain Indigenous people
Initiative that would give Washington cops more legal leeway in vehicular pursuits draws public debate
Washington lawmakers consider Initiative 2081, a proposal strengthening parental rights in schools – though some say it wouldn’t change much (Wellman)
Opinion: State must cultivate health care equity for Washington’s immigrants
Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber
As legislature hones budget, Vashon eyes expanded water taxi service
WA State Standard
WA lawmakers hear debate on parental rights initiative (Tomiko Santos, Wellman)
Heywood testifies and tense exchanges at hearing on police pursuit initiative (Kuderer)
Wenatchee World
Washington farmers could be reimbursed by state for paying gas fuel surcharge
Chelan County PUD customers could see late statements due to ‘cybersecurity event’
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Toll rate increases for I-405, SR 167 go into effect March 1
See if your family qualifies for $500 monthly payments, no strings attached, from the City of Tacoma
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Kent’s plan to hire more officers fails; what’s next for public safety amid wave of crime
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Washington lawmakers pass bill tightening restrictions on gun shops (Walden)
Washington state House overwhelmingly passes ban on hog-tying by police (Mena)
Bill to set minimum marriage age to 18 in Washington state heads to governor
KNKX Public Radio
WA lawmakers prepare to act on voter initiatives targeting police pursuits, parental rights (Wellman)
KUOW Public Radio
Strippers’ bill of rights one step closer to becoming law in Washington state
NW Public Radio
Young, educated and (trying not to be) broke — how some younger borrowers see Biden’s SAVE plan
Cascadia Daily News
Whatcom school boards oppose curriculum bills, argue state is undermining local control (Shewmake, Rule, Timmons)
Crosscut
Seattle may spend $1.8M on controversial gunshot detection program