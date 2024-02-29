Thursday, February 29

Sen. Jamie Pedersen and Speaker Laurie Jinkins: Why we are voting to pass WA’s parental-rights initiative

Our state has a strong populist history; our constitution gives Washingtonians the ability to send initiatives to the Legislature or to the ballot. This year, a conservative hedge-fund multimillionaire used that process, spending over $6 million to qualify six initiatives to the Legislature. Once the initiatives were introduced, we asked questions about implementation, constitutionality, impact on the state budget and impact on the state. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Getty Images)

Sen. Marko Liias: Work under way to rebuild reliable ferry system

Like so many others who grew up here, I have vivid childhood memories of our iconic ferries. My family couldn’t afford expensive vacations, so we found joy in exploring destinations close to home. The familiar white and green ferry fleet symbolizes the connections that tie our state together across the Salish Sea. But we also have to be honest with ourselves: Washington’s ferries are in trouble. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

‘Stripper bill of rights’ passes Legislature: Measure addresses dancers’ safety, clears way for alcohol sales

The state Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill dubbed the “stripper bill of rights.” If signed by the governor, not only will the legislation strengthen protections for strippers, it also clears the way for Washington strip clubs to serve alcohol. Washington has been the only state to ban alcohol in strip clubs. To make up for the lack of revenue from alcohol sales, strip clubs have exploited dancers, said Madison Zack-Wu, the campaign manager for Strippers Are Workers, a Washington organization of strippers who advocate for workers’ rights. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Lindsey Wasson)

Associated Press

FAA gives Boeing 90 days to develop plan to fix quality, safety issues

Aberdeen Daily World

County commissioners hesitate to release homeless shelter funds

Auburn Reporter

Senators sponsor bill to get cash out of the cannabis industry

Axios

Homelessness authority’s uncertain future

Bellingham Herald

Bill to set minimum marriage age to 18 in Washington state heads to governor (Stonier)

High avalanche warning in effect as heavy snow falls in the Mount Baker wilderness

Opinion: The chilling national ramifications of Alabama’s frozen IVF embryo decision

Columbian

‘Stripper bill of rights’ passes Legislature: Measure addresses dancers’ safety, clears way for alcohol sales (Wylie)

The Daily News

Beyond shelter: Longview-based housing authority offers help with work, health

Longview discusses adding denser housing, ways to measure if homelessness programs working

Everett Herald

To ban or embrace ChatGPT? Local teachers fight AI with AI — or don’t

Sen. Marko Liias: Work under way to rebuild reliable ferry system

Editorial: Two works in progress to save Columbia Basin salmon

High Country News

How states make money off tribal lands

News Tribune

It’s not bus rapid transit, but Pierce Transit hopes this new bus line will save you time

Opinion: WA egg prices giving you sticker shock? Blame this counterproductive state law

New York Times

A.I. Frenzy Complicates Efforts to Keep Power-Hungry Data Sites Green

Nursing Home Staffing Shortages and Other Problems Persist, U.S. Report Says

Northwest Asian Weekly

Donnie Chin honored with Medal of Valor

Olympian

WA state lawmaker J.T. Wilcox says he will retire from Legislature after term is over

Should WA police be allowed to engage in more pursuits? An initiative would allow that

Peninsula Daily News

Housing discussed at update (Tharinger, Chapman, Van De Wege)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Starbucks, union agree to begin bargaining talks

FAA: ‘Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements’

Seattle Times

Justice Department looking into Boeing blowout

WA awards more than $8 million in grants to plant urban trees

Tri-Cities student lobbies for more financial literacy in WA schools

Final push in Olympia for unemployment benefits for striking workers (Doglio)

WA lawmakers hear initiatives on parents’ bill of rights, police pursuits (Pedersen, Wellman)

What to know as $15 maximum tolls begin on I-405 and Highway 167 in WA

Effort to repeal Washington’s carbon program puts budget in limbo with billions at stake (Fitzgibbon, Billig)

Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Sen. Jamie Pedersen: Why we are voting to pass WA’s parental-rights initiative

Editorial: Don’t extend unemployment benefits to striking workers (Doglio)

Spokesman Review

Spokane Valley faces slew of challenges in filling newly approved deputy positions

Northwest to get federal prosecutor dedicated to missing and slain Indigenous people

Initiative that would give Washington cops more legal leeway in vehicular pursuits draws public debate

Washington lawmakers consider Initiative 2081, a proposal strengthening parental rights in schools – though some say it wouldn’t change much (Wellman)

Opinion: State must cultivate health care equity for Washington’s immigrants

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber

As legislature hones budget, Vashon eyes expanded water taxi service

WA State Standard

WA lawmakers hear debate on parental rights initiative (Tomiko Santos, Wellman)

Heywood testifies and tense exchanges at hearing on police pursuit initiative (Kuderer)

Wenatchee World

Washington farmers could be reimbursed by state for paying gas fuel surcharge

Chelan County PUD customers could see late statements due to ‘cybersecurity event’

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Toll rate increases for I-405, SR 167 go into effect March 1

See if your family qualifies for $500 monthly payments, no strings attached, from the City of Tacoma

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Kent’s plan to hire more officers fails; what’s next for public safety amid wave of crime

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington lawmakers pass bill tightening restrictions on gun shops (Walden)

Washington state House overwhelmingly passes ban on hog-tying by police (Mena)

Bill to set minimum marriage age to 18 in Washington state heads to governor

KNKX Public Radio

WA lawmakers prepare to act on voter initiatives targeting police pursuits, parental rights (Wellman)

KUOW Public Radio

Strippers’ bill of rights one step closer to becoming law in Washington state

NW Public Radio

Young, educated and (trying not to be) broke — how some younger borrowers see Biden’s SAVE plan

Cascadia Daily News

Whatcom school boards oppose curriculum bills, argue state is undermining local control (Shewmake, Rule, Timmons)

Crosscut

Seattle may spend $1.8M on controversial gunshot detection program