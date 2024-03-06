12 Races in 12 Months - Michigan Entrepreneur Runs for Cancer Equity; Lansing's "Time To Paddy" run up next
Goal to raise $100,000 for New Day Foundation for Families Fighting Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing financial barriers to treatment.
Those who are underprivileged are at a massive disadvantage and are put into a position of having to choose between proper healthcare and other essential things such as rent, utilities and even food.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jai Maw (Rockford, Mich.) recognizes he is fortunate that cancer has not touched his family. Not because cancer is a devastating diagnosis, but rather - his family could not have survived the financial impact of the disease had it struck during his early years in the United States.
“I realized that the healthcare system in the U.S. is not set up to deal with all aspects of cancer,” said Betting Hero Co-founder and President Jai Maw, a U.K citizen who moved to Michigan in 2010 at age 18 to pursue a college education and soccer career. “Those who are underprivileged are at a massive disadvantage and are put into a position of having to choose between proper healthcare and other essential things such as rent or mortgage payments, heat, lights, car payments and even food. These are things that should never have to be chosen against one another. Patients should be able to have cancer without the worry of being head over heels financially.”
Maw decided to do something about the inequity in cancer care, setting off on a personal journey to improve his health while also raising funds for local families facing cancer. He plans to run 12 races – including everything from 10K races to snowshoe runs, triathlons to marathons – over the course of 12 months. He began his quest in January with the Bigfoot Snowshoe Race in Traverse City, and will continue in March with the Time to Paddy half marathon in Lansing, followed by the Amway River Bank 25K Run in Grand Rapids this May.
His initial goal was to raise $12,000, but having already reached 50 percent of that target after just one race, Maw has his sights set much higher. Motivated by proving people wrong, Maw believes he can raise $100,000. The recipient of those funds is New Day Foundation for Families, a Rochester Hills, Michigan, cancer nonprofit dedicated to providing financial and emotional support to families facing cancer across Michigan. After a connection was made through BAMF Health COO Chad Bassett and CEO Anthony Chang, Maw met with Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day, to discuss their common missions.
“I found an organization where the funds I raise would really be going to those who need it,” said Maw about New Day Foundation.
“Compassionate partners like Jai bring support from the West Michigan community that make it possible for us to have a lasting impact for families in this region,” said Kell Spehn. “Jai’s campaign, Keep Moving Forward - 12 in 12, not only highlights the critical need for wraparound services during cancer treatment, but also generates funding to help more families emerge from cancer successfully. We’re grateful to Jai for his commitment to helping others.”
Cancer patients are 2.65 times more likely to file for bankruptcy, and those who do have a 79 percent higher mortality rate. New Day works to keep families in their homes by paying the rent or mortgage, keep the lights on by paying utility bills, and keep patients on the road to treatment by making car payments.
To support Maw’s Keep Moving Forward, 12 in 12 campaign for families facing cancer, visit his New Day fundraising page.
New Day Foundation for Families is a 501c3 Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and Top-Rated Nonprofit by Great Nonprofits. The Rochester Hills, Mich. organization is an accessible, trusted and patient-centric cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to families facing cancer. Programs are intended to have a positive impact on treatment outcomes and survivorship by alleviating financial and emotional stressors. New Day pays critical living expenses (direct to creditors) and offers professional counseling and grocery support to help patients maintain medical compliance and improve quality of life. New Day has served more than 10,000 people since its inception in 2007.
Betting Hero is the leading customer acquisition, retention, and development company in the legal North American online gambling industry, having delivered over 500,000 new customers for their operator partners since inception. Founded in 2018, Betting Hero started as a street team helping customers at New Jersey tailgates sign up for newly legalized sports betting apps. Betting Hero now partners with top sports betting and online gambling operators across hundreds of venues spanning North America to help thousands of consumers enjoy their experience betting online. In addition to Betting Hero’s leading customer acquisition expertise, the company helps operators better retain and develop their existing players through bespoke in-house research capabilities and the first-of-its kind concierge resource, Betting Hero VIP.
"Those who are underprivileged are at a massive disadvantage and are put into a position of having to choose between proper healthcare and other essential things such as rent or mortgage payments, heat, lights, car payments and even food. These are things that should never have to be chosen against one another," said Maw.
