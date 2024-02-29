Artsvest to Continue Building New Partnerships in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 29 - Released on February 29, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to announce that a one-year extension has been reached for the artsvest Saskatchewan program with Business/Arts.

Artsvest Saskatchewan is a sponsorship and training program designed to encourage private sector investment in arts, culture and heritage organizations. Participating organizations can apply to receive funding and professional development support through webinars and hands-on workshops on topics such as governance, fundraising, marketing, fund development and financial sustainability.

This year, Saskatchewan will invest $100,000 in the program.

"We are extremely pleased that artsvest Saskatchewan is being renewed for another year," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Saskatchewan has a vibrant arts, culture and heritage sector made up of talented and creative individuals and organizations. Over the years, this program has proven itself to be a highly successful way of aligning businesses with arts, cultural and heritage organizations to work together and partner in ways that benefit both parties, their communities and ultimately our province."

Since 2011, the province has invested approximately $2 million in the artsvest Saskatchewan program. This in-turn has helped create 1,551 partnerships between the arts, culture and heritage sectors and the private sector, resulting in a total economic impact of $9.96 million in Saskatchewan.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Department of Canadian Heritage, further enabling the artsvest regional program to empower small to mid-sized arts organizations across Saskatchewan," Business/Arts President and CEO Aubrey Reeves said. "This program equips participants with essential tools and training to enhance their sponsorship expertise, driving impactful partnerships, diversifying revenue streams and promoting resilience within Saskatchewan's vibrant arts sector."

Saskatchewan was the first province to offer a provincial partnership program through a regional/provincial delivery model between private sector businesses and arts, culture and heritage organizations.

Here is what some program participants have said:

Assiniboia & District Arts Council: "It has increased our confidence in approaching prospective sponsors. We have more knowledge of how to create a sponsorship package specific to a business."

Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre: "Each year, through this program, we learn more, apply more of the knowledge that we have gained, and grow more confident in marketing, board governance and sponsorship."

For more information on the program, or how to apply, visit: www.businessandarts.org/artsvest/about-saskatchewan/.

About Business/Arts:

Founded in 1974, Business/Arts is Canada's only national charitable organization of business members who support the arts. Their vision is to inspire Canada's business community to partner with the arts to ensure a thriving cultural sector. They connect, educate and invest to bridge the gap between business and the arts.

