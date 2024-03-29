SCDC Strengthens Educational Commitment Through Donation to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Rodeo season commanded the spotlight in Houston throughout February and March, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is delighted to declare its unwavering support for the impactful initiatives spearheaded by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ scholarship program. With a rich history as a dedicated advocate for Texas youth and education, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship program has consistently championed these causes. SCDC's contribution further fortifies this collective endeavor, facilitating scholarship grants for Texas youth and empowering them to pursue higher education and job skills training programs.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship program is a beacon of educational empowerment, boasting more than 800 scholarships and distributing over $14 million in a single year. Presently, over 2,300 students benefit from Rodeo scholarships, enrolled in over 80 different Texas colleges and universities. Since its inception in 1957, the Rodeo has awarded nearly 20,000 scholarships valued at $275 million, with many recipients being first-generation college students. An integral aspect of this initiative is the enduring connections forged among scholarship winners through networking events and the Rodeo's Scholarship Alumni Association. This aligns seamlessly with SCDC's overarching vision and mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.).
SCDC expresses profound gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and its transformative community initiative, focused on providing educational avenues for Texas youth to succeed. This donation underscores the shared values that SCDC holds dear. SCDC extends heartfelt appreciation to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for their unwavering dedication to education, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in equipping the next generation.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship program is a beacon of educational empowerment, boasting more than 800 scholarships and distributing over $14 million in a single year. Presently, over 2,300 students benefit from Rodeo scholarships, enrolled in over 80 different Texas colleges and universities. Since its inception in 1957, the Rodeo has awarded nearly 20,000 scholarships valued at $275 million, with many recipients being first-generation college students. An integral aspect of this initiative is the enduring connections forged among scholarship winners through networking events and the Rodeo's Scholarship Alumni Association. This aligns seamlessly with SCDC's overarching vision and mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.).
SCDC expresses profound gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and its transformative community initiative, focused on providing educational avenues for Texas youth to succeed. This donation underscores the shared values that SCDC holds dear. SCDC extends heartfelt appreciation to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for their unwavering dedication to education, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in equipping the next generation.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
rachelk@sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other