National Data Breach Firm Heenan & Cook Investigates Egyptian Health Data Breach
Following disclosure of a data breach affecting 100,000 patients and potentially compromising critical data, attorneys pursue investigation.
Heenan & Cook, a national data breach law firm, has initiated an investigation into Egyptian Health Department with respect to its recent data breach. In December 2023, a cybersecurity incident compromised the integrity of the Egyptian Health Department, affecting roughly 100,000 individuals including employees and patients. The breach potentially led to unauthorized access to a vast amount of sensitive data including names, addresses, and social security numbers. This breach poses risks of identity theft, financial fraud, and medical privacy invasions, underscoring the need for immediate protective measures.
— John Heenan
Heenan & Cook, with its team of seasoned trial lawyers and a broad practice in data breach litigation, is uniquely positioned to investigate potential claims and assist victims of this significant breach. The firm highlights the critical need for affected individuals to be aware of their legal rights and the actions that can be taken to address the violations of their privacy.
"Data breaches are not just about the unauthorized access to personal information; they represent a profound violation of trust and security," states John Heenan, a partner at Heenan & Cook. "Our firm is prepared to stand by your side, leveraging our extensive experience in trial law and general litigation to ensure justice is served."
Victims are encouraged to reach out to Heenan & Cook for a no-cost consultation to discuss their legal options. The firm is devoted to ensuring that those affected by the Egyptian Health Department data breach receive the expert counsel and support necessary to overcome this challenging time.
About Heenan & Cook: Specializing in data breach and complex class action litigation and known for its accomplished team of trial lawyers, Heenan & Cook is dedicated to upholding the rights of individuals and securing fair outcomes in a wide range of legal matters. Heenan & Cook works with co-counsel in all 50 states, and has recovered in excess of $100 million for its clients.
