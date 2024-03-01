Former White House Director of National AIDS Policy Harold Phillips to be Honored by Latino Commission on AIDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS is proud to announce that Harold J. Phillips, MRP, former Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP), will be presented with the prestigious Compañero Award at the upcoming 2024 Cielo Gala on May 31, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, The event will recognize Mr. Phillips' outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS.
During his tenure as Director of ONAP from June 2021 to January 2024, Mr. Phillips played a pivotal role in shaping the Biden Administration's domestic HIV/AIDS priorities. His leadership was instrumental in monitoring and implementing the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS), ensuring that America's response to the epidemic was comprehensive, accelerated, and inclusive of the experiences of those at risk of and living with HIV.
Prior to his role at ONAP, Phillips held various positions at the Health Resources and Services Administration's HIV/AIDS Bureau (HRSA/HAB). Notably, he served as the Office Director for the Ryan White Program's AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETC), Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS), and HAB's work funded by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). His extensive experience also includes serving as the Deputy Director of the Ryan White Part B and AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAP), where he worked closely with Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients, planning councils, providers, and patients.
Furthermore, Mr. Phillips' dedication to the HIV community extends beyond his professional career. As a person living with HIV himself, he brings a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals affected by the virus. His invaluable contributions have left a lasting impact on HIV and AIDS advocacy and health policy.
The Compañero Award, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and dedication in the fight against HIV and AIDS. This prestigious honor serves as a testament to Mr. Phillips' unwavering commitment to ending the HIV epidemic and improving the lives of those impacted.
The Latino Commission on AIDS is thrilled to celebrate Harold J. Phillips' remarkable achievements and looks forward to honoring him at the 2024 Cielo Gala. The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Hispanic/Latinx community. The event brings together influential public health leaders, corporate, media organizations, advocates, and community members to commemorate the progress made in the fight against HIV and AIDS and to inspire continued action towards designing a world without AIDS.
To buy tickets and for more information, please visit www.cielolatino.org.
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addressing stigma in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, the Latino Religious Leadership Program and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
For more information about the Latino Commission on AIDS please visit www.latinoaids.org
Veda Mathur
To buy tickets and for more information, please visit www.cielolatino.org.
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addressing stigma in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, the Latino Religious Leadership Program and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
For more information about the Latino Commission on AIDS please visit www.latinoaids.org
