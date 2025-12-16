Latino Commission on AIDS Announces the 2026 Cielo Gala: Designing a World Without AIDS

Cielo Gala 2026: Save the Date! Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS

June 5, 2026 • Cipriani Wall Street • New York City

Forty years after the CDC first reported the disproportionate impact of HIV on Black and Latino communities, we are reminded that our work is far from finished,” — Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Commission on AIDS , in partnership with the Hispanic Health Network , is proud to announce that the 2026 Cielo Gala will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Continuing the powerful theme “Designing a World Without AIDS,” next year’s Gala underscores the ongoing urgency to confront the persistent and unequal impact of HIV on Latine communities—40 years after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control first documented the disproportionate toll of HIV on Black and Latino people in the country.“Forty years after the CDC first reported the disproportionate impact of HIV on Black and Latino communities, we are reminded that our work is far from finished,” said Guillermo Chacón, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “The Cielo Gala is not only a celebration of progress—it is a call to action. As we honor leaders who are shaping a more just and equitable public health landscape, we reaffirm our commitment to designing a world without AIDS. Our communities deserve nothing less than a future where prevention, care, and compassion reach everyone, without exception.”As one of the nation’s leading events celebrating advancements in the fight against HIV and honoring those propelling health equity, the Cielo Gala brings together leaders across public health, government, philanthropy, entertainment, and corporate sectors who share a common purpose: to build a world where HIV is no longer a public health threat and all communities have equitable access to prevention, care, and dignity.Honoring Visionary Leaders in Public Health, Research, and Community EmpowermentThe Latino Commission on AIDS is honored to announce the 2026 Cielo Gala award recipients, each recognized for extraordinary dedication to improving health outcomes and championing underserved communities:• Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, will receive the Esperanza (Hope) Award for her transformational leadership in community-centered healthcare and her unwavering commitment to advancing health equity for immigrant and Latine communities.• Gregory Millett, MPH, Vice President and Director of Public Policy at amfAR, will be honored with the Dennis deLeon Voz de Compromiso (Voice of Commitment) Award for his national leadership in HIV research, policy innovation, and advocacy efforts that illuminate and address racial and ethnic disparities in HIV.• Mario Pérez, Director of the Division of HIV and STD Programs for Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will receive the Compañero (Partner) Award in recognition of his decades-long contributions to HIV prevention, community partnerships, and systems-level improvements that have reshaped public health responses across diverse communities.A Continuing Commitment to Justice, Equity, and Community HealthFor more than three decades, the Latino Commission on AIDS has worked to address the entrenched inequities that fuel the spread and impact of HIV in Latine communities nationwide. Despite significant progress, Latino communities continue to experience higher rates of new HIV diagnoses, substantial barriers to care, and persistent stigma. The 2026 Cielo Gala reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to advancing culturally responsive programs, building leadership pipelines, strengthening community networks, and ensuring that public health systems meet the needs of all communities.Funds raised during the Gala directly support year-round initiatives including HIV testing and prevention, community mobilization, organizational capacity-building, National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD), Zero campaigns to address homophobia and transphobia, and national and southern regional health policy efforts.Event DetailsDate: Friday, June 5, 2026Time: Reception at 6:30 PM; Dinner and Program at 7:30 PMLocation: Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005Sponsorships, tables, tickets, journal and silent auction opportunities are available at www.cielolatino.org About the Latino Commission on AIDSFounded in 1990, the Latino Commission on AIDS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the impact of HIV and AIDS in Latino communities through advocacy, community-building, health education, and direct support. The Commission leads the Hispanic Health Network and is the founder of National Latino AIDS Awareness Day.

