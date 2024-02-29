Submit Release
Dirigo Announces ON LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2024: Alchemy

ON Leadership Conference 2024

Catalyzing Personal & Professional Growth

WARWICK, RI, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirigo Leadership Consulting proudly announces the eagerly awaited ON Leadership Conference 2024: Alchemy, scheduled at The Event Factory in Warwick, RI, on May 1, 2024.

The ON Leadership Conference has earned a reputation for catalyzing personal and professional growth, offering attendees a transformative experience that ignites the leader within. This year's theme, "Alchemy," promises to delve into the art of transformation and the magic of leadership evolution in today's dynamic world.

"As leaders, we are constantly faced with the challenge of transforming ourselves and our organizations amidst an ever-changing landscape. The ON Leadership Conference 2024: Alchemy, is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, insights, and inspiration needed to navigate this journey of transformation successfully," said Tim Hebert, CEO of Dirigo Leadership Consulting.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from industry leaders, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower participants to unlock their leadership potential and drive meaningful change in their organizations. Attendees can expect to gain valuable strategies, practical tools, and actionable insights to thrive in today's complex business environment.

"We believe that leadership is not just about managing people or processes; it's about igniting positive change and making a lasting impact. This year’s ON Leadership Conference will provide attendees with the resources and support they need to harness the power of transformation and lead with confidence, courage, and clarity," added Hebert.

Registration for the ON Leadership Conference 2024: Alchemy is now open. For more information and to secure your spot, visit dirigo.com/onleadershipconference/.

Join us at The Event Factory in Warwick, RI, on May 1, 2024, and unlock the alchemy of leadership transformation. Together, let's ignite the leader within and shape a brighter future for ourselves and our organizations.

About Dirigo Leadership Consulting: Dirigo is a leading provider of executive coaching, leadership development, and organizational consulting services. Dirigo offers innovative solutions designed to drive growth, enhance performance, and foster lasting change with a mission to empower individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. For more information, visit dirigo.com.

Media Contact: Garry Foisy, Partner, Dirigo Leadership Consulting - gfoisy@dirigo.com.
Social Media: Follow us on LinkedIn for updates and announcements: www.linkedin.com/company/dirigoconsulting/

Garry Foisy
Dirigo
+1 401-529-7014
gfoisy@dirigo.com

