PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perfect Companion® Names Kasondra McCormick as Chief Information Officer

The Perfect Companion® (“TPC”), the leader in senior homecare and concierge services since 2008, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kasondra McCormick as Chief Information Officer (“CIO”). With an exceptional track record as co-founder and entrepreneur in the automation sector and with over 25 years of innovation and research in the health and longevity sectors, McCormick brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead TPC into a new era of technological and innovation advancement.

“We are excited to have Kasondra take on the CIO role as part of our executive team,” said Jon Siegel, Founder and President of The Perfect Companion. “Her extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological and industry advancements. With Kasondra at the helm of our technology and innovation initiatives, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering unmatched services to our clients.”

McCormick has been with the company since 2018 filling several key leadership positions including Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations which contribute deep industry and operational knowledge for her new CIO role.

In her role as CIO, McCormick will spearhead strategic initiatives, driving innovation for the company’s technology infrastructure and ensuring seamless integration of cutting-edge solutions. Her proven leadership skills and deep understanding in the health and longevity space makes her the ideal candidate to elevate the company’s information technology capabilities.

McCormick expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to lead The Perfect Companion as Chief Information Officer. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to the company’s ongoing success.”

This appointment marks a significant milestone for The Perfect Companion®, as the company strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional services and pioneering advancements for the homecare and longevity landscape.



About The Perfect Companion:

The Perfect Companion®, founded in Arizona in 2008, is the leader in the homecare and estate concierge services. It was founded by Jon Siegel in Arizona in 2008 as an exceptional boutique senior homecare services and concierge business. The company is a 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States.

https://www.azperfectcompanion.com/