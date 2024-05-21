The Perfect Companion® Expands its National Presence with the Opening of the Los Angeles Location

The Perfect Companion® expands presence to Los Angeles with the appointment of Ginger Barcus as its office leader.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perfect Companion, a leading Arizona based senior concierge in-home care company, announced the opening of its newest location in Los Angeles, California. In conjunction with this expansion, The Perfect Companion is thrilled to welcome Ginger Barcus as lead for the Los Angeles office. The LA office expands out the company’s geographic reach adding to the Arizona headquarter location; the Columbus, Ohio, office; and the recently opened Nashville, Tennessee, office.

The Perfect Companion has built a reputation for delivering compassionate and exceptional personalized care to clients in the comfort of their own homes. From assistance with daily tasks to specialized medical care, the company is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families in need of support.

The decision to establish a presence in Los Angeles reflects The Perfect Companion's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality in-home caregiving services in the area. With its proven track record of excellence, the company is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of even more clients in the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

Ginger Barcus brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as the leader of the Los Angeles office. With a background in healthcare management and a passion for helping others, Ginger is uniquely qualified to oversee operations and ensure that clients receive the highest standard of care.

"I am honored to join The Perfect Companion team and lead the new office in Los Angeles," said Ginger Barcus. "I am deeply committed to upholding the company's values of compassion, integrity, and excellence as we work to serve the needs of our clients and their families in this dynamic city."

In her role as office leader, Ginger will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, hiring and training staff, and ensuring that The Perfect Companion continues to deliver exceptional service to clients throughout the Los Angeles area. With her leadership and dedication, the company is poised for continued success and growth in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ginger Barcus to the The Perfect Companion family," said Jon Siegel, Founder and President of The Perfect Companion. "Ginger's passion for caregiving and her commitment to excellence make her the perfect fit to lead our new office in Los Angeles. We are confident that under her leadership, The Perfect Companion will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of our clients."

The opening of the Los Angeles office and the appointment of Ginger Barcus underscore The Perfect Companion's commitment to expanding its reach and providing compassionate care to individuals and families in need. With its dedicated team of caregivers and strong leadership, the company is well-positioned to make a difference in the lives of clients throughout the Los Angeles area, Beverly Hills, Westwood, Brentwood, Hancock Park, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica.

For more information about The Perfect Companion and its services, please visit LAperfectcompanion.com , or contact Ginger Barcus at ‭(614) 483-2000‬ or via info@azperfectcompanion.com.‬‬‬

About The Perfect Companion:

The Perfect Companion®, founded in Arizona in 2008, is the leader in the homecare and estate concierge services. It was founded by Jon Siegel in Arizona in 2008 as an exceptional boutique senior homecare services and concierge business. The company is a 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States.

For media inquiries, please contact:

The Perfect Companion®

‭(602) 595-9096‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬