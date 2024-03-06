The Perfect Companion® Expands its Geographic Reach with the Opening of the Nashville Location

The Perfect Companion® Unveils a New Nashville Location, Extending its Geographic Presence and Commitment to Exceptional In-Home Care

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perfect Companion, a leading Arizona based senior concierge in-home care company, announced the opening of its new location in Nashville, Tennessee. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues the company’s market expansion to provide unparalleled personalized care and support for in-home care in key geographic areas and follows the 2022 opening of the Columbus, Ohio, location.

The Perfect Companion has been at the forefront of redefining in-home care, emphasizing the importance of companionship, compassion, and customized services tailored to the unique needs of each individual. With the opening of the Nashville location, the company is poised to extend its commitment to excellence in senior care to the vibrant community of Music City.

"We are excited to bring The Perfect Companion's exceptional in-home care services to Nashville," said Ed Kelley, Co-Owner of The Perfect Companion - Nashville. "Our team is dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors by providing not just assistance with daily tasks but also fostering meaningful connections and enhancing overall well-being."

The Nashville location will offer a comprehensive range of services, including personal care assistance, medication reminders, companionship, transportation, and more. The Perfect Companion's highly trained and compassionate caregivers will work closely with clients and their families to create customized care plans that meet individual needs and preferences.

"The addition of Nashville is a great strategic fit for our expansion strategy," said Jon Siegel, Founder and President of The Perfect Companion. "We are thrilled to partner with Ed (Kelley) to provide to Nashville the client successes in the way we have done in Arizona and Ohio."

The opening of The Perfect Companion Nashville office expands the company’s geographic reach of the company’s Arizona and Columbus, Ohio, locations. The company is planning additional US office locations but declined to comment where they might be added.

The Perfect Companion has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, reliability, and genuine care for seniors. The company looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Nashville community and making a positive impact on the lives of seniors and their families.

About The Perfect Companion:

The Perfect Companion®, founded in Arizona in 2008, is the leader in the homecare and estate concierge services. It was founded by Jon Siegel in Arizona in 2008 as an exceptional boutique senior homecare services and concierge business. The company is a 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States.