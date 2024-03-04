Howard Elliott and Robin Baron Design will Unveil an Exclusive Collaboration at High Point Market
With a shared passion for innovative design and quality craftsmanship, Howard Elliott and Robin Baron have created a collection that reflects Baron's distinct aesthetic and vision for home decor.
Howard Elliott has been redefining the home furnishing and decor industry for over two decades, offering innovative and stylish solutions for every room in the home.
Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style to each of her collections and collaborative designs.
Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm renowned for its distinctive approach to luxury living. With a focus on creating spaces that are both elegant and livable, Robin Baron has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Howard Elliott's collaboration will feature an exquisite line of home accents that embody Baron's unique and fabulous perspective.
"We're thrilled to partner with Robin Baron to bring her creativity to our customers," said Brian Berk, President of Howard Elliott. "Robin's passion for design perfectly aligns with our values, making this collaboration a natural fit. We can't wait to introduce the new collection."
Robin Baron expressed her excitement, stating, "Howard Elliott is a great collaborative partner! Together, we've brought to fruition a collection that reflects my fashion-forward aesthetic and my passion for creating inspiring spaces. I know my new collection will resonate with designers and consumers alike. I'm thrilled to share these pieces with the design community at High Point Market and beyond."
The collaboration, the Robin Baron Collection will be unveiled at this spring's High Point Market (April 13-17, 2024). Market attendees are encouraged to visit Howard Elliott's new showroom, located in the International Home Furnishings Building, (IHFC) 3rd Floor Space H-324 (210 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260) to experience the collaboration firsthand.
About Howard Elliott:
About Robin Baron Design:
