Howard Elliott and Robin Baron Design will Unveil an Exclusive Collaboration at High Point Market

With a shared passion for innovative design and quality craftsmanship, Howard Elliott and Robin Baron have created a collection that reflects Baron's distinct aesthetic and vision for home decor.

Howard Elliott has been redefining the home furnishing and decor industry for over two decades, offering innovative and stylish solutions for every room in the home.

Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style to each of her collections and collaborative designs.

Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm renowned for its distinctive approach to luxury living. With a focus on creating spaces that are both elegant and livable, Robin Baron has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.