BUILDERS OF HOPE CDC HOSTS FOR THE PORCHES AT VALWOOD PARK, March 6

BOH The Porches at Valwood Park Groundbreaking, March 6th 10:30 Pepper Park

Infill Project Brings Instant Equity Homeownership North of I-30 in Farmers Branch

This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Builders of Hope CDC as we expand our reach in Dallas County, north of I-30, with The Porches at Valwood Park.”
— James Armstrong
FARMERS BRANCH, TX, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation (BOH) recently announced the groundbreaking ceremony for The Porches at Valwood Park, a new, affordable single-family homes project in the Valwood Park neighborhood in Farmers Branch, Texas. The development is a partnership between BOH and the City of Farmers Branch and aims to foster community growth without gentrification. Scheduled for March 6 at 10:30am at Pepper Park in Farmers Branch (Pepper Park, 13300 Dennis Lane; Farmers Branch, TX 75234), the ceremony celebrates the commencement of construction and a new wave of community-focused residential development in the area.

The Porches at Valwood Park project meets the demand for attainable housing, innovating through financing models that allow homeowners to gain instant equity, setting a new precedent for responsible and accessible real estate development.

"This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Builders of Hope CDC as we expand our reach in Dallas County, north of I-30, with The Porches at Valwood Park," said James Armstrong, CEO at Builders of Hope CDC. "Our goal is to strengthen the community from within, ensuring that the current residents are the primary beneficiaries of this residential renaissance, rather than displacing them." The Porches at Valwood Park project innovates through financing models that allow homeowners to gain instant equity, setting a new precedent for responsible and accessible real estate development. By targeting the current community members and providing workforce housing, BOH and the City of Farmers Branch aim to encourage a residential renaissance in the Valwood Park neighborhood, inspiring re-investment and repairs by current homeowners and neighbors.

Lending partner, Simmons Bank is supporting the project. This initiative aligns with the bank's core values and reinforces their mission to meet the evolving financial needs of customers while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community. "We are excited to partner with Builders of Hope and provide lending for The Porches at Valwood Park in Farmers Branch, Texas. This project reiterates Simmons' commitment to developing communities to meet customers' financial needs to achieve their dream of homeownership," said Tiaira Erwin, Business Banker for Simmons Bank. Other partners include Dallas County and JUXTA Designs.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public, and community members, stakeholders, and media representatives are invited to join in celebrating this milestone.
