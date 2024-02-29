Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities' 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Scores Big & Raises $87,000 for Great Tryke Giveaway
The first place winners, Dewitt M. Lacy (Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry, & Lacy) and the HollyWitt LitiGators, of the 2024 LATLC's 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
One of the LATLC Volunteers making a basketball shot while playing for the 2024 LATLC's 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities raised $87,000 at their 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for the Great Tryke Giveaway, uniting the community through sports.
LATLC is thankful for everyone's support, as these funds will truly make a difference in the lives of so many extraordinary children in our community.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) hosted a high-action 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. This event has become an annual favorite, showcasing LATLC's dedication to bringing people together through sports.
Following intense competition, the First Place Winners were DeWitt M. Lacy (Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry, & Lacy) and the HollyWitt LitiGators, clinching the championship trophy after a hard-fought battle! In Second Place, the Title Sponsor of the tournament was ChartSquad. Third Place went to The Tissot Titans, which were last year’s winner. The Half-Court Contest Winner went to Johnny Rundell of Hershey Law. Last but not least, the MVP went to Shawn Zaman of Zaman Trial Lawyers PC who played victoriously on DeWitt M. Lacy’s team. The tournament's impact extended far beyond the court. Through the collective efforts of participants, sponsors, and organizers, LATLC raised over $87,000, making the grand total for basketball tournaments $300,000 since 2021. These funds will directly support the next Great Tryke Giveaway scheduled for July 27, 2024, an initiative to provide adaptive tricycles to children with special needs, enhancing their mobility and independence.
Reflecting on the event's success, 2024 LATLC President Bradley Wallace expressed gratitude, stating, "The LATLC 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament has become an amazing and family-friendly annual event that enables our organization to raise significant funds to support So. Cal. Trykers & their annual Great Tryke Giveaway event. LATLC is thankful for everyone's support, as these funds will truly make a difference in the lives of so many extraordinary children in our community."
With the resounding success of this year's tournament, LATLC is excited to continue its tradition of combining sportsmanship with philanthropy, bringing people together while supporting important causes in the Los Angeles area.
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC):
LATLC, established in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys in the greater Los Angeles Area, has expanded into a thriving organization with over 3,000 supporters. The Board of Directors, consisting of 42 dedicated attorneys, volunteers their time to lead and support the organization's efforts in giving back to the Los Angeles community. Drawing its membership from esteemed organizations such as the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA), California Applicants Attorneys Association (CAAA), and Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), LATLC is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need throughout Southern California. While not officially affiliated with these organizations, LATLC is proud to have their members among its ranks, reflecting shared values of philanthropy and community service. For more information, visit www.LATLC.org.
TikTok