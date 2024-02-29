Boeh Agency Expands Team and Service Offerings
New marketing experts boost capabilities and support agency growth
Our new team members are experts in their field, bringing decades of experience and passion to broaden our suite of services and to ensure client delight.”PHILADELPHIA, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boeh Agency (Bā), a full-service marketing and public relations agency exclusively serving the water industry, nearly doubles its team to expand its service offerings in response to growing market demand. As the water industry experiences historic growth and unprecedented challenges, Bā adds three key personnel to position the company to meet the needs of today’s - and tomorrow’s – water innovators, solution providers and modern utility communicators.
— Beth Boeh, Bā president and CEO
“I am grateful to keep pace with this changing industry and for the opportunity to grow alongside it,” said Beth Boeh, Bā president and CEO. “The agency has evolved significantly in recent years as the water industry has embraced public relations, digital marketing, and strategic communications. Our new team members are experts in their field, bringing decades of experience and passion to broaden our suite of services and to ensure client delight.”
Bā is pleased to announce these additional team members serving key roles:
- Rio Herbik, digital marketing manager, will bring a decade of expertise in social media marketing, SEO, digital advertising and email marketing.
- Lorri Blank, client services manager, has more than 20 years of experience in managing accounts, with a focus on learning and strategic development.
- Megan Sweat, public relations specialist, adds extensive PR and communications background, representing national brands, non-profits, universities and state organizations.
The growth comes at the heels of an infusion of funding and increased public awareness, bringing an unparalleled need for transparent communications and demand for innovative solutions in the water industry.
According to a recent study, the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to compound 6.8 percent annually between now and 2030. A large portion of this growth in the US can be attributed to federal funding made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which just this week released another $5.8 billion to improve existing water infrastructure. By 2026, more than $55 billion will go to water infrastructure improvements, including special projects aimed at long standing issues such as lead and PFAS exposure.
Bā is poised to help its clients rise to the challenges ahead. Additional information about the company and its team can be found at boehagency.com.
###
About Boeh Agency
Boeh Agency (Bā) is a full-service marketing and PR agency that has a singular focus on the water and wastewater industry. For more than 10 years, the agency has dedicated itself to water industry communication, bringing a strategic advantage for its clients. Bā has developed marketing strategies supported by meaningful content delivered to the right audience to generate leads and elevate brand awareness for clients worldwide, including treatment manufacturers, technology experts, reps, and utilities. Bā is nationally certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Center-East (WBEC-East), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
