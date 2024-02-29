LLYC launches its new positioning and offering by creating a data-driven art piece
LET’S FLY combines the potential of innovation, creativity, and influence with a 3D-printed fabric.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global corporate affairs and marketing consulting firm LLYC has launched a new campaign centered on a unique data art piece to present its new offer and positioning. The firm's new tagline, LET’S FLY, reflects the value that can be generated when innovation, ideas, and influence are boldly combined.
"We want to showcase our work and beliefs during this incredibly exciting time for LLYC,” explains Luisa Garcia, Partner and Global COO of the consulting firm. “Our unique fusion of technology, creativity, and expertise is made possible by our steadfast commitment to innovation and the seamless integration of talent from CHINA, Apache, and BESO."
Data art at the campaign’s core
The campaign's central element is a data art piece created in collaboration with the Espadaysantacruz artists collective, which demonstrates how combining technology and craft can identify and take advantage of less traveled territories, generating opportunities for connection and impact.
The data art piece takes as its starting point the social conversation generated in one year in the 12 countries where LLYC operates. LLYC's Deep Learning team analyzed more than 18.4 million messages, creating a unique visual representation. The data is transformed into color, yarns, warp, and weft, resulting in a unique fabric generated with 3-D printing. This fabric is extremely innovative. Using 3D printing for flexible products is unusual, and LLYC once again shows its audacity. The resulting fabric is unique, malleable and flexible, just like the company wants its solutions to be.
"This initiative enables us to discuss integration and the utilization of data to uncover fresh communication avenues," explains Rafa Anton, LLYC's Global Chief Creative Officer. "However, I find it most compelling when viewed as an evocative means to articulate the essence of LET'S FLY and encapsulate the spirit of the company amid this transformative period. It invites us to continue innovating and venturing into uncharted territories, which has prompted Espadaysantacruz and ourselves to embrace experimentation."
The fabric, its color scheme, and threads, reflect what LLYC is today: more than 1,200 professionals that make up a unique Marketing and Corporate Affairs offering, combining the talent and vision of the companies the consulting firm has acquired in recent years. Currently, 50% of the firm's business is already marketing services (brand & ad, paid media & performance, growth and deep learning).
About LLYC
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.
Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.
LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.
