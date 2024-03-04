Sourcing Hands buying agency celebrates 20 years of developing artisanal designs with a diverse history of culture
Sourcing Hands is a buying agency that specializes in global manufacturing on every scale and connects artisans and brands worldwide for more than two decades.
Sourcing Hands has partnered with some of the most prestigious and successful brands in the home furnishings and decor industries and it’s through these relationships that the owners foster everyday.
Each market, Sourcing Hands attends with excitement over meeting new people and to continue the valued relationships they have cultivated with manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States.
“Sourcing Hands has partnered with some of the most prestigious and successful brands in the home furnishings and decor industries and it’s through these relationships that we continue to celebrate the artistry and traditions of India and SouthEast Asia. With great pride, we are honored to continue our legacy and to provide resources that furnish and touch peoples’ lives.” Sourcing Hands, CEO commented.
As we are entering into the 20th year of business, Sourcing Hands has established an extensive knowledge of manufacturing that has been cultivated and passed down by generations. Their team of experienced global sourcing and procurement specialists manages projects of all sizes and supports manufacturing brands by curating collections, product development, and finding the perfect factory to manufacture original designs for the home furnishings and decor industries.
“We are grateful and fortunate that business for everybody has changed for the better, and has continued to recover after covid. With excitement going into 2024, we are extremely optimistic about how our development has prospered with our manufacturers, factories, and artists, who are getting back to the business of creating artisanal collections that regions across India and Southeast Asia are best known for.” Sourcing Hands said.
From accent furniture, occasional tables, accessories, lighting, tabletop, and more that are enhanced with an array of materials including marble, stone, various metals, and woods - all with the uniqueness that comes with one of a kind, handmade, and handicraft feel. Ever present in one the most prevalent small towns of Peetal Nagri-known as the “Brass City”; which offers a broad spectrum of metal craft and handicraft designs that embrace rich traditions for handcrafting brass and metal accent furniture, Sourcing Hands is helping a worldwide audience to understand why this city is so famous.
“Many people find that an artisan product and the slight differences that give the product a unique and interesting quality special; and feel that these artisanal products lend to an individual heirloom nature and provide beautiful details not found in batches of products that are mass produced.” shared award-winning interior and product designer Gary Inman, founder and president of Gary Inman Interiors, and the Designer in Resident at High Point University, Interior Design Department.
Some of the most interesting combinations of original designs that Sourcing Hands has sourced for their manufacturing clients feature centuries-old techniques of sand casting that give the shape to goods through a sand mold process. These designs are produced by first forming a mold cavity from a sand mixture and pouring molten liquid metal into the cavity in the mold. Once cooled, the shape can be separated from the mold then finished by grinding, buffing, and polishing; in order to offer a smooth surface. The process of creating the handmade molds for casting, working and hand-finishing each product, is what makes an artisanal product.
Among Sourcing Hands' notable accomplishments, the SOFIA Occasional Collection for MACY’S, OAKTOWN Bedroom Collection for Bed Bath & Beyond, DINING Collection for NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART, ODLR HOME - Oscar de la Renta Home Line for their stores, MAVERICK Occasional Collection for CITY FURNITURE, ULYSSES Collection for RAYMOUR & FLANIGAN, the year of 2018 has been so far the “BEST YEAR” for us in furniture category, where approximately 35 collections sourced by Sourcing Hands were launched in Occasional and Dining categories with Top 100 furniture stores. Sourcing Hands remains updated with all the requirements when it comes to Product Testing, Hardware Requirement, Packaging etc.
“We are fortunate that through partnership with manufacturers, we are able to make hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to experience and enjoy the artistry of India and Southeast Asia. And when you give great service, you foster connections that build more than just products. You build lifelong customers that come back again and again and again,’ Sourcing Hands added, ‘Our knowledgeable and diligent teams work to connect manufacturers with a network of artisans and factories throughout the United States, Europe, India, South East Asia & the Asian subcontinent, and have become leaders in global sourcing in the International trading sector. Working with businesses of all sizes, our extensive network of buyers works to strengthen inter-industry relationships with artists that keep whole regions thriving through sourcing, design, development, quality assurance, logistics and documentation.”
Each market, Sourcing Hands attends with excitement over meeting new people and to continue the valued relationships they have cultivated with manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States. “There are so many individuals that we consider part of our “Sourcing Hands family” and who attribute to our company’s success throughout our history. The experience of getting to know the teams at each of our manufacturing partners is not about selling - for us, this is reconnecting with family. It’s also about the people and about how we show our support and appreciation for each of them.’ Waseem Mohammad, CEO of Sourcing Hands commented, ‘We value everyone within our Sourcing Hands ecosystem: our clients, their agencies, the design team, the valuable sales reps, the logistics teams who work tirelessly to get the product from the factory to the distribution centers, to each of the warehouse workers who are critical to supporting the supply chain.” To inquire about Sourcing Hands' capabilities and to schedule a meeting email: waseem@sourcinghands.com to learn more.
