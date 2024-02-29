Appointments to leadership positions in the Supreme Economic Court, the General Prosecutor's Office and the National Guard

TAJIKISTAN, February 29 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, made personnel changes in the leadership positions of the Supreme Economic Court, the General Prosecutor's Office and the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan.

By the decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the chairman of the Economic Court of Dushanbe and the judge of the Economic Court of Khatlon Province were appointed.

Also, by the decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Azamatzoda Bahriddin Vaisiddin was appointed Chief of Staff, First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan, Bobozoda Lutfullo Nusratullo - Deputy Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan for Logistical Support, Davlatzoda Talbidagi Khalifa - Deputy Commander of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan for Combat and Special Training.

Qualified military personnel were appointed to the positions of heads of a number of departments and commanders of some military units of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan.

On February 28, 2024, the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan approved the proposals of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the dismissal and appointment of the First Deputy and Deputies to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the decrees of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on this were signed today.

In agreement with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, heads of three departments of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Tajikistan were also appointed from among the qualified and experienced personnel in this field.

Summing up the activities of the mentioned structures, the Leader of the Nation drew the attention of the leaders of the Supreme Economic Court, the General Prosecutor's Office and the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan to ensuring the rule of law, fighting against any violations of the law, the correct selection and appointment of personnel, increasing the level of technical knowledge, new ways and methods of prevention, determining and detection of criminality and dangers and threats disrupting peace, and gave strict orders for the performance of official duties within the framework of the law and regulatory acts of the relevant structures.