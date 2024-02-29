A Celebration of Outdoor Learning

(A group photo of the Celebration of Outdoor Learning attendees.)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joined Maine environmental education organizations at the State House’s Hall of Flags in celebration of outdoor learning and the release of the 2022 Census of Community-Based Outdoor and Environmental Learning.

Olivia Griset, the Executive Director of the Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA), helped organize the event with Teach Maine Outside, a collaborative project between MEEA, the Maine Math and science Alliance, and the Nature Based Education Consortium.

“The goal of the event is to really showcase the importance of environmental education and outdoor learning in Maine,” explained Griset. “We wanted to create a space to share our new amazing census report, where we study the field and try to understand what the needs of educators are, as well as just create a space to shout out all of the amazing statewide networks that exist, invite students and teachers to celebrate their hard work to get people learning outside.”

Outdoor Education students connect with Maine Game Wardens at the Celebration of Outdoor Learning.

Students from throughout the state came to connect with their peers, explore the State House, and attend a panel of young professionals in environmental policy. At the panel, students discussed translating their love for nature into tangible actions for meaningful change through advocacy. Students also had an opportunity to share their outdoor education experiences.

Liam Lemire, a sixth grader from Lillian Parks Hussey School in Augusta, reflected on his experience learning about ecosystems at an after school snowshoeing program.

“We learn how one thing in the outdoors connects to everything else, and how if one thing goes away, it will change the whole outdoors,” he said.

After the panel, ten speakers shared their passion for outdoor education. Among the speakers were four Maine DOE representatives. First up from the DOE was Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols, who expressed her pride in the Maine DOE and Mills Administration’s dedication to outdoor learning. Nichols informed attendees that “the Department of Education has invested nearly $20 million to support the expansion of nature-based programming and climate education. In 2022, with support from a number of other state agencies, we updated the 2011 environmental literacy plan to help advance environmental literacy for Maine students. The updated plan also positions the state to receive federal funding to further support this important work.”

Climate Education Specialist Teddy Lyman spoke after Nichols, thanking the crowd for their attendance, updating them on the success of the Climate Education Personal Development Grant, and announcing a new task force.

“This task force will spend the spring designing the future of climate education for the department over the next four years so we’ll have meetings both in person and virtually. And if you are a partner to education groups, if you are a teacher, if you are a school administrator, and if you are a youth, we would love to have you participate in this task force,” he said. You can click here to complete the taskforce form.

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin speaking at the Celebration of Outdoor Learning.

Following Lyman, Brianne Lolar, a Panawahpskek citizen and the DOE Wabanaki Studies Team Leader, took center stage to illustrate the critical role Maine’s indigenous people play in climate education.

“Wabanaki traditional ways teach us to honor and strengthen our relationships with the environment as well as the people around us,” shared Lolar. “This is not easy work by any means, but together we will be stronger for our use across Wabanaki homelands.”

Lastly, Commissioner Makin used her time at the podium to emphasize the significance of encouraging young people to spend time outdoors.

“There is something qualitatively important about being in nature and just being outdoors. There are neurological impacts of 30 seconds of listening to the sound of birds or nature in general that are so critically needed by all kids,” said Makin.

Learn more about Maine’s Outdoor Learning Opportunities here.